Delhi-NCR wakes up to rain, orange alert issued; temperature likely to drop

Light rain and drizzles were reported from parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region on Friday morning, amid persistent winter conditions. Areas in Delhi and Noida saw brief spells of rainfall, which also led to a marginal improvement in air quality. light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, is very likely to occur at isolated places over Delhi NCR (Representative image/HT Photo) According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 297 at 7.05 am, slightly better than the previous day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said an orange alert has been issued for Delhi, warning of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. The nowcast alert is valid till 10 am. Wind speeds during this period are expected to range between 40 and 60 kmph, the IMD said.

IMD forecast for the day In its detailed forecast, the IMD said weather conditions are likely to remain unstable through the day. “Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of light rain accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds, with wind speeds reaching 30–40 kmph likely during the early to forenoon hours,” the weather forecast for the day said. Another spell of very light to light rain is expected towards the afternoon and evening. The met department also warned of shallow fog during the morning hours, advising residents to exercise caution while commuting.