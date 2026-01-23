Delhi-NCR wakes up to rain, orange alert issued; temperature likely to drop
Delhi weather: Delhi and Noida saw brief spells of rainfall, which also led to a marginal improvement in air quality.
Light rain and drizzles were reported from parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region on Friday morning, amid persistent winter conditions. Areas in Delhi and Noida saw brief spells of rainfall, which also led to a marginal improvement in air quality.
According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 297 at 7.05 am, slightly better than the previous day.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said an orange alert has been issued for Delhi, warning of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. The nowcast alert is valid till 10 am. Wind speeds during this period are expected to range between 40 and 60 kmph, the IMD said.
IMD forecast for the day
In its detailed forecast, the IMD said weather conditions are likely to remain unstable through the day.
“Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of light rain accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds, with wind speeds reaching 30–40 kmph likely during the early to forenoon hours,” the weather forecast for the day said.
Another spell of very light to light rain is expected towards the afternoon and evening. The met department also warned of shallow fog during the morning hours, advising residents to exercise caution while commuting.
Yellow alert in place
The weather department added that a yellow alert is also in place for the day, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds expected across different time slots.
“During morning - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds(30-40kmph), During forenoon - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds(30-40kmph), During afternoon - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds(30-40kmph), During evening - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds(30-40kmph), During night - Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds(30-40kmph),” the IMD said.
It also advised residents to remain cautious, particularly during periods of strong winds and thunderstorms.
As per the IMD, a yellow alert, while not immediately dangerous, advises residents and authorities to stay updated on weather developments. In contrast, an orange alert signals more severe conditions, with authorities urged to be ready for emergency measures and the public advised to avoid unnecessary travel.
