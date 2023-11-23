‘Not a big deal’: Mallikarjun Kharge on EC notice to Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the party will reply to the Election Commission notice to Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.(ANI file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Let them send (notice to Rahul Gandhi) we will answer it. It is not a big deal. There has not been any such severe commentary on anyone. But since the elections are going on, hype is being created. We will reply to the notice... The way they are trying to scare in the elections today is not right. If they want to save the democracy, then they should give a level playground. Instead, ED, CBI, etc are being used,” Kharge was quoted by ANI as saying.Earlier in the day, the poll panel issued a show cause notice to Gandhi over his ‘jaibkatra’ (pickpocket), ‘panauti’ (bad omen) and loan-waiver jibes at the prime minister.

Addressing a poll rally, Gandhi had taken the ‘pickpocket’ dig at the prime minister. “The pickpocket never comes alone, there are three people. One comes from the front, one from the back and one from the distance... Prime Minister Narendra Modi's job is to divert your attention,” he had said.“He comes on TV from the front and distracts the public by raising topics of Hindu-Muslim, demonetization, and GST. Meanwhile, Adani comes from behind and takes the money,” Gandhi added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Accordingly, you are requested to provide your explanation on the allegation made and to show causes as to why action as deemed fit for alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct and relevant penal provisions is not initiated by the commission,” the poll panel said in the statement, asking Gandhi to issue his explanation by November 25.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON