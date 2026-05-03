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India rejects Nepal’s objection to pilgrimage via Lipulekh Pass

Regarding the territorial claims of Nepal, MEA said that India has maintained that these claims are “neither justified nor based on historical facts.”

Updated on: May 03, 2026 11:53 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar
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India on Sunday rejected Nepal’s objection to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra being conducted via Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, saying Kathmandu's claim on the region was not justified or based on historical facts.

Nepal had said that Kathmandu was not consulted before finalising the route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage(HT Photo/Representational Image)

Earlier on Sunday, the Nepal government sent diplomatic notes to India and China objecting to the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage’s route through Lipulekh Pass, which Kathmandu claims as its territory. Nepal’s foreign ministry spokesperson Lok Bahadur Poudel Chhetri said his country's concerns had been conveyed to both neighbours through diplomatic channels.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to Nepal's claims related to border issues in the context of the annual pilgrimage to a holy mountain and lake in Tibet region by saying India’s position on the matter has been consistent and clear.

Also read: Number of Indian pilgrims eligible for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra increased to 1,000

The pilgrimage was also conducted through Lipulekh Pass in 2025, when it was resumed after a gap of five years as part of efforts by India and China to normalise their relations following the end of a prolonged military stand-off on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The pilgrimage is set to take place from June to August. Ten batches, each consisting of 50 pilgrims, will travel through Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand state, and another 10 batches, also consisting of 50 pilgrims, will travel through Nathu La in Sikkim state.

Nepal's foreign ministry spokesperson claimed that under the Sugauli Treaty of 1816, the areas of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani are integral parts of Nepal. He said Nepal had urged India to refrain from all activities in the region, including road construction, border trade and pilgrimages.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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