‘Not an encounter’: Yogi Adityanath fends off attacks over Apple exec murder

As opposition parties scrambled to target Yogi Adityanath government’s policy on police encounters in Uttar Pradesh after an Apple India executive was allegedly killed by a policeman, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered strong action against the policemen but underlined that the late-night case of a policeman firing in Lucknow wasn’t an encounter.

Vivek Tiwari, 30, an assistant sales manager with Apple India, died of gunshot injury after a police constable fired at his car because he was trying to drive away.

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party have linked the killing to the police approach to kill criminals in encounters rather than go through the trouble of getting them convicted.

The UP Congress president Raj Babbar tweeted that the “encounter raj” government was out to kill innocents and spare the suspected criminals.

Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party also moved in soon enough. The party said the police had come to symbolise fear and corruption instead of public safety. The SP has demanded a Rs 5 crore compensation for the victim’s family and strong action against the two policemen who killed Vivek Tiwari.

Chief Minister Adityanath responded to his critics, asserting that the incident was not an encounter. “The guilty will not be spared and if needed a CBI inquiry will be held,” the chief minister said.

Lucknow police officers initially appeared to back up the two police constables, saying the police had fired in self defence. But as Vivek Tiwari’s family contested the police version, senior police officers and the political executive stepped in.

Yogi Adityanath, who was appointed chief minister after the BJP came to power sweeping the state in the assembly election in early 2017, had made controlling crime his top priority. In his many speeches, the chief minister has vowed to make life hell for criminals. There has been a sharp jump in the number of police encounters in the state

In his government’s first year, the state police had 1,322 encounters with criminals. In all, 44 criminals were killed.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 18:25 IST