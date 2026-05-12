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‘Not an unwitting victim’: ED opposes Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea to turn approver in case against conman Sukesh

The Patiala House court set the next hearing for May 12, after Jacqueline Fernandez’s counsel sought time for instructions.

Published on: May 12, 2026 07:56 am IST
By Arnabjit Sur
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday opposed actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea to become an approver in the 200-crore money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, arguing she actively benefited from crime proceeds and now seeks to evade prosecution.

ED opposed Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea to become an approver in the 200-crore money laundering case linked to Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

ED told special judge Prashant Sharma at Patiala House courts that Fernandez was no “unwitting victim” as she claimed. It said she stayed in constant touch with Chandrasekhar despite knowing his criminal background and received gifts he arranged from laundered funds.

“This consistent interaction through numerous ways of communication and receipt of benefits negate any claim of an unwitting victim and instead highlights her conscious association with the main perpetrator and with the illicit gains,” the response stated.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez to turn approver in money laundering case against ‘conman’ Sukesh Chandrashekhar

The agency described Fernandez’s conduct during the investigation far from cooperative as she consistently failed to make truthful disclosures to ED.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arnabjit Sur

Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city.

enforcement directorate jacqueline fernandez money laundering offence
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