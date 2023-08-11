‘Not ‘Bharat Mata’…': Prahlad Joshi on words expunged from Rahul Gandhi's speech

Unparliamentary words and not ‘Bharat Mata’ has been expunged from Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha, Union parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi on Friday said at a press conference. Joshi was responding to Congress MP who alleged that ‘Bharat Mata’ is an ‘unparliamentary word’ after some of his remarks made during the debate on no-confidence motion were expunged by Speaker Om Birla.

Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi(PIB)

“It appears from his statements he has lost his mental balance…It is very unfortunate that the so-called grand old party is behaving so irresponsibly,” the Union minister said while he was briefing the businesses conducted during the monsoon session in Parliament to media.

Joshi further revealed the Opposition MPs never thought that the matter on the Manipur violence will be taken up for discussion. “MPs of the Congress, not leaders, have personally told us that ‘we never thought you’d agree to discuss (Manipur issue) this soon'….Like PM Narendra Modi & Union Home Minister Amit Shah said we should be sensitive about the issue,” he added.

The Union minister further said that the Centre was ready to discuss the issue since the first day and gave a written consent in both the Houses, ‘but unfortunately, the opposition did not come for a discussion’. He later hoped that ‘good sense will prevail’ during the next session – winter session – the last before the budget session.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi replied to reporters when he was asked about his remarks being expunged and said, "Apparently, Bharat Mata is an unparliamentary word in India nowadays."