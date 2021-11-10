‘Not election Hindus’: Goa BJP chief hits out at Arvind Kejriwal over temple run ahead of polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Goa hit out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that the BJP is “not election Hindu” and questioned why he was visiting temples after claiming that a hospital should be built in Ayodhya instead of a temple.

“Today he's visiting every temple. Earlier he used to say that a hospital, instead of Ram temple (in Ayodhya) should be built. We're not election Hindus. We don't do drama. We don't change our colours during polls. BJP works for welfare of people in Goa,” BJP's Goa incharge, CT Ravi, told news agency ANI.

Ravi also criticised Kejriwal over his handling of pollution and flooding in Delhi. “Kejriwal ji is speaking a lot on Goa. I would like to ask him what did he do about the pollution in Delhi? People in Delhi suffer a lot every year due to pollution. Delhi gets flooded. What has he done? What is his planning?” he asked.

Kejriwal, the national convener of Aam Aadmi Party, has been campaigning in the coastal state of Goa before the assembly elections are held next year. He also already promised the people of development and state sponsored pilgrimages for all religions.

He has been accused of resorting to “soft Hindutva” tactics by the opposition for offering state sponsor pilgrimage to Ayodhya. Kejriwal has defended his party’s position by claiming that this was just a replication of a program that is already in motion in Delhi.

Adding that his party is also“Making a whole plan for the development of Goa. But here they (other political parties) are talking about alliances. In the morning they say they will ally with one party. In the evening it is someone else. Is anyone even thinking about Goa? Every time I come to Goa I talk about mining, about land rights, about health, education, women programmes, industry, trade. We are making a plan for every sector that affects the people of Goa. Is anybody else doing this? Nobody is worried about Goa.”

(with agency inputs)