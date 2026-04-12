‘Not isolated tragedy’: Tharoor on Kerala BDS student's death over ‘caste harassment’ by faculty, refers to viral audio

"This is chillingly reminiscent of the death of Sidharthan, another young student from Thiruvananthapuram. I had visited his grieving family after his tragic passing. In his case, it was student goons who drove him to his end, while a callous management looked the other way. Different perpetrators, same criminal institutional failure. These are not isolated tragedies. They are symptoms of a deeply diseased campus culture — one that preys on the vulnerable and shields the powerful,” Tharoor wrote on X.

Shashi Tharoor , who represents Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha, has now backed the allegations of the victim’s parents and friends, alleging “relentless verbal abuse, casteist slurs, threats, and deliberate academic sabotage” by the college faculty.

According to police, Raj was found critically injured near the medical college block after falling from the building on the afternoon of April 10. Though he was rushed to the medical college and given treatment, he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim, identified as Nithin Raj RL, was a native of Thiruvananthapuram 's Uzhamalackal and a first-year BDS student of the college located in Kannur’s Anjarakandy.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday reacted to the death of a dental student in his home state Kerala ’s Kannur, whose parents have alleged that the 22-year-old had been subjected to harassment by faculty members over his caste.

According to the former Union minister, Nithin's family alleges that he was mocked for his caste, skin colour, and financial background.

“His internal marks [scores for exams] were allegedly slashed as punishment. His mother's surgery was ridiculed in class. And when he finally dared to stand up for himself, a system that should have protected him failed him catastrophically,” Tharoor said.

He said that while the suspension of two faculty members was “a start", it was "nowhere near enough”.

He demanded a thorough criminal investigation and full accountability across the college administration. “How many Sidharthans and Nithins must we mourn before Kerala — and India — find the will to truly cleanse our campuses of this poison? Our institutions must be sanctuaries of learning and dignity, not arenas of humiliation and impunity. #JusticeForNithinRaj. Not tomorrow. Now,” he added.

Police launch probe Police have launched a probe against faculty members of Kannur Dental College after the first-year student died after falling from a building in a suspected suicide.

Chakkarakkal police, who registered a case of unnatural death, initiated the probe after the parents and friends of the deceased alleged that he had been subjected to emotional harassment by faculty members.

Following the incident, the college also initiated an internal inquiry and on Saturday suspended Dental Anatomy Department Head MK Ram and Associate Professor KT Sangeetha Nambiar.

According to the police, the victim, Nithin Raj, had sent an audio message to his friends alleging harassment by faculty members, including threats of physical assault and academic repercussions such as reducing his marks in examinations.

Officials at Chakkarakkal police station, quoted by news agency PTI, said that a detailed probe is underway into the incident, with digital evidence being collected.

The cops have also said that the statements of Raj's classmates, college authorities and family members will be recorded soon.

Family alleges harassment Nithin Raj's father told reporters that his son was emotionally and "verbally harassed" by teachers over his dark complexion and poor family background.

"He worked hard without any support to secure admission on a merit seat in the dental college. But he was harassed by faculty over his caste and colour. They also threatened to harm him academically," Rajan claimed.

Rajan said that they have lodged a complaint against the faculty members with the police and are expecting a fair probe into the death of his son.

The victim's sister, Nikitha, said that he had faced repeated harassment based on caste and colour. She claimed that Raj had filed a complaint with the college principal, but no action was taken.

"He used to tell us about such discrimination and harassment regularly. He was once called to the staff room where he was severely harassed," she alleged.

The sister also claimed that Raj was once called a "slum dog" in the classroom in front of other students by a faculty member.

"Once, when the harassment became unbearable, he reacted, after which the verbal abuse intensified," she added.

The college says suspended two faculty members College authorities told PTI that two faculty members had been suspended and that they were cooperating with the police investigation.

"We will fully cooperate with the investigation and share all details. Further action will be taken based on the outcome of the police probe," an official said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Sunday directed the police to conduct a detailed probe into the death of the student and submit a report within a week.

The Commission took a case on its own based on media reports.

Commission Judicial member K Baijunath issued directions to the Kannur City Police Commissioner to investigate the allegations surrounding the incident and file a report within the stipulated time, according to a statement.

The other case mentioned by Shashi Tharoor The other case mentioned by Shashi Tharoor was of JS Sidharthan, a 20-year-old student at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Pookode, Wayanad, who died on February 18, 2024.

The case remains a significant legal and political issue in Kerala. It was initially reported as a suicide, but was later revealed by a CBI investigation and autopsy reports to involve brutal "mob-trial" style ragging and physical torture