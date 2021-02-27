‘Not just business opportunity, a means to strengthen India’s age-old culture of sports,’ says PM Modi
- PM Modi inaugurated the event via video conferencing.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:42 AM IST
‘Not just business opportunity, a means to strengthen India’s age-old culture of sports,’ says PM Modi at virtual toy fair
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
PM Modi inaugurates the India Toy Fair 2021
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:39 AM IST
- PM Modi inaugurated the event via video conferencing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Odisha court orders attachment and auction of properties of chit fund firm
By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:32 AM IST
The group is among 44 chit fund companies facing a Central Bureau of Investigation probe since May 2014 for raising around ₹578 crore from people without listing itself in the stock exchange.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
India reports 16,488 Covid-19 cases, 113 deaths; tally over 11.07 million
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:17 AM IST
With 12,771 patients of the coronavirus disease recovering between Friday and Saturday morning, India’s recovery tally has gone up to over 10.76 million and the national recovery rate is 97.14%, data showed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Imran Khan says onus on India for progress after LoC ceasefire agreement
By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:11 AM IST
Pakistan is ready to move forward to resolve “all outstanding issues through dialogue”, said Imran Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
New variants, negligence among reasons for fresh Covid-19 spread, say experts
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:15 AM IST
From dip in testing number to negligence shown by people, experts list the main reasons why the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic has been rising after a fall in recent months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra, Kerala: How each state fared in last 5 days
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:53 AM IST
Maharashtra and Kerala have led the recent resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. The Centre has expressed concern at the rise in cases in Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Covid-19 guidelines extended till March 31, states told to maintain caution
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:33 AM IST
The ministry has also advised states and Union territories to step up the pace of vaccination of the target population against the viral disease in order to break the chain of transmission.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
News updates from HT: After Khashoggi report, US sanctions against 76 Saudis
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:05 AM IST
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
LIVE: 215,435,383 samples tested for Covid-19 till February 26, says ICMR
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:37 AM IST
The global tally of Covid-19 cases is at over 113 million while the related death toll is in excess of 2.5 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
PM Modi to inaugurate toy fair today, govt says bid to make India global hub
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:24 AM IST
In his 'Mann Ki Baat' address in August last year, the Prime Minister had emphasised boosting toy manufacturing in India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Farm laws protest LIVE: UN asks India to find 'equitable solution' to protests
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:14 AM IST
- Farm laws protests enter Day 92. Bachelet-Indra Mani Pandey debate over agitation at UN.
Showed utmost respect to protesting farmers, engaged in dialogue: India at UNHRC
ANI, Geneva [switzerland]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey, Permanent Representative of India, said that the India has set a goal of doubling the income of farmers by 2024.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Pak went back on its F-16 promise to US. How India fixed the gaps with Rafale
By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:52 AM IST
Paris hasn’t just assured India that Rafale technology, specially that related to the Meteor air-to-air missile will be kept out of reach of Pakistan, but also that it will no longer upgrade the Mirage 3/5 fighters or Augusta 90 B submarines in Islamabad’s military inventory.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
US senator bats for including India in Trans-Pacific Partnership
PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:19 AM IST
The suggestion by Republican Senator John Cornyn came as the Joe Biden administration is looking to rejoin the TPP.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
In Surat, Delhi CM Kejriwal hails AAP’s poll performance
By Darshan Desai, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:17 AM IST
In the recently concluded civic body polls, the AAP won 27 of 120 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation in its debut appearance, thereby emerging the main opposition party against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won 93 seats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.