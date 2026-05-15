‘Not right’: Former RAW chief flags security risks in PM Modi convoy downsizing

Former RAW Secretary Samant Goel on Thursday raised concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi decision to cut down the size of his security convoy as part of the Centre’s fuel-conservation measures amid rising global energy prices linked to the continuing Middle East crisis.

PM Modi has significantly reduced his convoy size, days after he appealed for cutting down fuel consumption and spending more wisely, prompting several BJP chief ministers and other leaders to adopt similar measures. (@gupta_rekha)

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Stressing that the present security environment remains “highly volatile”, Goel said the Prime Minister’s protection should instead be strengthened.

Goel said, "The current international security situation is highly volatile. There have been three attacks on US President Trump, despite it being considered the safest country. There are several elements who are against India. Terror activities are happening, especially by our neighbouring state," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} "So, in such a situation, I personally feel that we must make special arrangements for PM's security. As per the current threat assessments, drones and sniper guns have come in. So, we need to review his security and strengthen it, rather than downsizing it. I feel this is not right. This is not in the interest of the nation," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "So, in such a situation, I personally feel that we must make special arrangements for PM's security. As per the current threat assessments, drones and sniper guns have come in. So, we need to review his security and strengthen it, rather than downsizing it. I feel this is not right. This is not in the interest of the nation," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The SPG is the elite security unit responsible for managing the Prime Minister’s security in India and abroad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SPG is the elite security unit responsible for managing the Prime Minister’s security in India and abroad. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Security is not a status symbol, but given as per the threat assessment. Some leaders use it as a status symbol. Anonymity should be maintained about the PM's car. If there are only two cars in the convoy, it is easier for the enemy to attack. He has received threats since he was the Gujarat CM. The international gangs and jihadi elements want to target PM Modi. PM's security is the first priority, and there should be no compromise," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Security is not a status symbol, but given as per the threat assessment. Some leaders use it as a status symbol. Anonymity should be maintained about the PM's car. If there are only two cars in the convoy, it is easier for the enemy to attack. He has received threats since he was the Gujarat CM. The international gangs and jihadi elements want to target PM Modi. PM's security is the first priority, and there should be no compromise," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | PM Modi asks SPG to reduce convoy size as austerity step amid West Asia conflict

Why the convoy downsizing?

PM Modi directed the Special Protection Group (SPG) to reduce the size of his convoy by at least 50 per cent as part of the government’s austerity and fuel-saving measures.

PM Modi also instructed the PMO to encourage the use of electric vehicles in his fleet.

“The size of the convoy has already been reduced over the last two days. It has been done without compromising security,” an official aware of the matter confirmed.

PM had on Sunday urged citizens to adopt a series of austerity measures, including carpooling, using public transport, working from home, limiting foreign travel and reducing gold purchases, among others.

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