'Not the official stance': Harvard Club of India clarifies after alumni statement on Delhi protest crackdown

The Harvard Club of India, the official alumni group of the United States' prestigious Harvard University alumni in India, clarified on Monday that it did not endorse or issue any statement regarding the ongoing protests in Delhi.

On October 10, about 41,000 security personnel turned the Capital into a fortress on Saturday to thwart the planned protest. (file/AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The club was referring to a letter reportedly issued by 100 Harvard University alumni condemning "police brutality, unlawful detention, and violations of constitutional rights of all peaceful protestors" in Delhi during the protest held on October 10 against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision exercise.

Also read: ‘Hands off': CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka breach Jantar Mantar, detained | WATCH

Deep Dive Did the Harvard Club of India endorse the alumni letter about the Delhi protests? No. The club said it neither issued nor endorsed a statement about the protests or the authorities’ actions. It clarified that the letter reflected only the personal views of its signatories. Why did the Harvard Club of India distance itself from the letter? The club said the letter could be mistaken for its official position. Its clarification stated that alumni who signed it were expressing personal views, not speaking for the organisation. Can the Harvard Club of India issue political statements on behalf of Harvard alumni? The club said its charter and governing rules do not permit it to issue political statements in its own name or speak on behalf of Harvard University. Individual alumni may express personal views, but those views do not represent the club.

On Saurday, October 10, about 41,000 security personnel turned the Capital into a fortress on Saturday to thwart the planned protest and launched an unprecedented clampdown that saw the detention of 7,000 people and left large chunks of Delhi deserted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the club on Monday distanced itself from the reported letter and said that the statement did not represent the organisation's official position. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the club on Monday distanced itself from the reported letter and said that the statement did not represent the organisation's official position. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Rajat Sethi, a member of the club's Executive Committee, told news agency ANI that some Harvard University alumni had issued the letter without representing the organisation. He said the clarification was necessary because the club had not issued or endorsed any statement on the protests or the detentions that followed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“As a member of the elected body of the Executive Council of the Harvard Club of India, which is the official alumni group of Harvard University alumni in India, I wanted to issue a clarification that certain individuals have gone ahead and issued a letter remarking on and making comments about the recent protest and the detention that followed. I wanted to issue a clarification that this is not the official position of the Harvard Club of India,” Sethi said.

Also read: Supreme Court flags 14 'defects' in Rahul Gandhi's petition against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

He added that the club's charter and mandate do not permit it to issue political statements either in its own name or on behalf of Harvard University.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Therefore, this clarification is to explain to the larger audience that certain individuals who happen to be alumni of Harvard University have issued the statement in their personal capacity. While we respect personal expression, that is not a substitute for institutional representation,” he said.

Also read: From London's Hyde Park to Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the idea and history of ‘designated’ protest sites

What does the clarification say?

The clarification by the club stated that the letter issued by a group of individuals reflected their personal views and not that of the organisation.

“This is to clarify that the Harvard Club of India, the officially recognised alumni association representing Harvard University alumni in India, has neither issued nor endorsed any statement concerning the recent protests in New Delhi or the actions taken by the authorities in connection with these events. A statement reportedly issued by a group of individuals identifying themselves as Harvard University alumni, expressing views on the police action against protesters and the detention of certain individuals, represents the personal views of its signatories alone,” it read.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Club added that the said letter “should not be construed as reflecting the official position, views, or institutional endorsement of the Harvard Club of India”

The Harvard Club of India said its governing rules do not permit any individual or group to present political views as the organisation's official position or speak on behalf of Harvard University.