‘Notable shift in political landscape’: What Shashi Tharoor said on BJP's win in Thiruvananthapuram

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor on Saturday welcomed the outcome of the Kerala local body elections, describing the results as a clear mandate and a celebration of the state’s democratic ethos. Kolkata: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the 'T�te-�-tea with the Tharoors' event organised by the Prabha Khaitan Foundation, in Kolkata, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (PTI)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tharoor congratulated the United Democratic Front (UDF) for what he called an impressive performance in local bodies across the state, saying it sent a strong signal ahead of the next Kerala Assembly elections.

“What a day of amazing results in the Kerala local self-government elections! The mandate is clear, and the democratic spirit of the state shines through,” Tharoor wrote.

He said the UDF’s performance reflected sustained hard work, a strong political message and prevailing anti-incumbency, adding that the alliance had done significantly better than in the 2020 local body polls.

Tharoor also acknowledged the BJP’s breakthrough in the state capital, congratulating the party on its “historic performance” and “significant victory” in the Thiruvananthapuram city corporation.

"I also want to acknowledge the historic performance of the BJP in Thiruvananthapuram, and offer humble congratulations on their significant victory in the city Corporation — a strong showing that marks a notable shift in the capital's political landscape. I campaigned for a change from 45 years of LDF misrule, but the voters have ultimately rewarded another party that also sought a clear change in governance.

That is the beauty of democracy. The people's verdict must be respected, whether for the UDF overall or for the BJP in my constituency ," Tharoor added.

What is happening in the polls?

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, considered a bastion of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

This is as counting of votes in the state local body elections began at 8 am on Saturday, December 13.

In the 101-member corporation, the BJP secured 50 wards, falling just one short of the majority mark.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) suffered a major setback, winning 29 seats, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) bagged 19 wards. Two seats went to Independents, and polling in one ward was cancelled following the death of a candidate last week.

While the NDA was ahead in Thiruvananthapuram, the UDF led the overall state tally with leads in 7,869 wards. The CPI(M)-led LDF was ahead in 6,505 wards, while the NDA, led by the BJP, was leading in 1,426 wards.

Meanwhile, visuals from outside Maharaja’s College in Kochi showed UDF workers raising slogans of “UDF Zindabad,” waving party flags and dancing to drumbeats, signalling confidence within the Congress-led alliance.