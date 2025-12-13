Kerala local body polls: BJP in capital Thiruvananthapuram, Cong-led UDF ahead overall as ruling LDF stares at upset

The BJP may finally be able to make a mark in Kerala's electoral field, going by early trends in counting of votes for the local body elections on Saturday, December 13. In the fight for the municipal corporation of Thiruvananthapuram, the BJP was currently leading on 22 of the total 101, ahead of the ruling CPM-led LDF, which was leading on 16 seats, and 11 of Congress-led main Opposition UDF, as of 11 am. The majority mark is 52. An elderly woman gets her finger marked with indelible ink as she casts vote at a polling booth during the second phase of the Kerala local body elections in Wayanad.(PTI File Photo)

BJP leader R Sreelekha, a former director general of police, won the Sasthamangalam ward in Thiruvananthapuram. If the BJP wins the civic body, she is likely to the mayor. She holds the distinction of being the first woman in the Indian Police Service (IPS) from the Kerala cadre.

The BJP has been aiming to win power in the state capital's urban body for the past 10 years, while it struggles to make an overall impact in term of assembly seats, ahead of the April 2026 state election.

The Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat is held by the Congress's Shashi Tharoor, whose equation with his party has been complicated lately as he purportedly moves closer to the Centre's ruling BJP with frequent praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, the BJP is staring at a setback of sorts in Thrissur. Though the party has never won power in the corporation there, it saw leads in 34 wards when BJP candidate Suresh Gopi won the Lok Sabha seat in 2024 and became a minister.

Trends at 11 am showed the BJP leading only in eight wards, with Congress-led UDF set to capture power in Thrissur.

Congress-led UDF ahead of ruling CPI(M)-led LDF overall

Across the state, thouthe ruling LDF looks set for some upsets. Congress-led UDF is leading in four of the state's six municipal corporations: Kochi, Thrissur, Kannur, Kollam. The UDF won only Kannur last time.

With the BJP-led NDA leading in Thiruvananthapuram, that leaves the LDF of CM Pinarayi Vijayan leading in only one corporation: Kozhikode.

In Kochi, the UDF was leading in 44 out of 76 wards, thus crossing the halfway mark in early trends. This would be a big personal victory for Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan, as he had closely managed the Congress strategy. LDF looks set to be the main opposition in this corporation.

Of the 86 other municipalities, in urban centres smaller than those with corporations, early trends did not come for all, but the UDF was leading here too, in 48 of the municipalities. The LDF stood at 30, and NDA was leading in one.

Kerala local body polls: Key contests and numbers

The counting began at 8 am on Saturday, in 244 centres spread across the state's 14 districts. The results are expected to influence the Kerala assembly election next year.

All three major fronts — the state's ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, main opposition Congress-led UDF, and the BJP-led NDA — expressed optimism about performing well in the local body polls.

Local bodies in seven districts of the state — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kottayam and Ernakulam -- went to the polls on Tuesday, December 9, while the second phase saw the remaining seven districts vote on Thursday, December 11.

Barring 14 wards where candidates (all from the ruling LDF) won uncontested, elections were held for 17,337 wards in 941 gram panchayats, 2,267 wards in 152 block panchayats, 346 wards in 14 district panchayats, 3,205 wards in 86 municipalities, and 421 wards in six corporations across both phases.

Among the hotly-contested local bodies are the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, the Kollam corporation and Kochi, all of which are currently governed by the LDF.

The Thiruvananthapuram corporation, in particular, has seen a fierce triangular contest with parties like the Congress highlighting former MLA KS Sabarinathan, and the BJP putting up ex-DGP R Sreelekha as its potential mayoral choice.

In the polls, contemporary issues like the pilferage of gold at the Sabarimala temple, the serious sexual assault allegations against expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, inflation and price rise, and the slow pace of National Highway expansion works, were raised by all major fronts.

The oath-taking of elected members will be held on December 21.