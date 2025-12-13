Kerala election result 2025 live updates: BJP-led NDA moves ahead in early trends in Thiruvananthapuram

Officials first took up the counting of postal ballots, following which votes recorded in electronic voting machines (EVMs) were counted. The exercise is being carried out at 244 counting centres across the state and at 14 district collectorates.

According to PTI news agency, some issues were also reported at a few counting centres, including Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Vadakara, over entry being given to booth agents and candidates.

The oath-taking ceremony for elected panchayat members and municipal councillors will be held on December 21 at 10 am, while newly elected corporation councillors will take oath at 11 am the same day.

Highest turnout since 1995

This year’s local body elections in Kerala saw the highest voter turnout since the first civic polls in 1995, reported PTI.

Conducted in two phases, the second phase recorded a turnout of 76.08 per cent, according to State Election Commission (SEC) figures released around 9.30 pm on Thursday.

The first phase, held on December 9, had a turnout of 70.91 per cent, bringing the overall participation in the elections to 73.69 per cent.