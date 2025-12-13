Kerala election result 2025 live updates: BJP-led NDA moves ahead in early trends in Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala election result 2025 live updates: Early trends from the State Election Commission show LDF, UDF, and NDA leading in various wards across Kerala’s local bodies.
Kerala election result 2025 live updates: The counting of votes for Kerala’s local body elections began at 8 am on Saturday for the 1,199 local bodies where polling was held in two phases. The outcome is being closely watched, as it is expected to shape the strategy and direction of campaigning by political parties and fronts in the state ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections....Read More
Officials first took up the counting of postal ballots, following which votes recorded in electronic voting machines (EVMs) were counted. The exercise is being carried out at 244 counting centres across the state and at 14 district collectorates.
According to PTI news agency, some issues were also reported at a few counting centres, including Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Vadakara, over entry being given to booth agents and candidates.
The oath-taking ceremony for elected panchayat members and municipal councillors will be held on December 21 at 10 am, while newly elected corporation councillors will take oath at 11 am the same day.
Highest turnout since 1995
This year’s local body elections in Kerala saw the highest voter turnout since the first civic polls in 1995, reported PTI.
Conducted in two phases, the second phase recorded a turnout of 76.08 per cent, according to State Election Commission (SEC) figures released around 9.30 pm on Thursday.
The first phase, held on December 9, had a turnout of 70.91 per cent, bringing the overall participation in the elections to 73.69 per cent.
Kerala election result 2025 live: UDF pulls ahead in municipalities in latest trends
Kerala election result 2025 live: The UDF has extended its lead in municipalities, currently ahead in 48. The LDF is leading in 30 municipalities, while the NDA is in front in one. Five municipalities are witnessing a tie as counting continues.
Kerala election result 2025 live: UDF leads in four corporations, gains ground over last election
Kerala election result 2025 live: Early trends show the UDF leading in four corporations, while the LDF and the NDA are ahead in one corporation each. The UDF is currently in the lead in Kochi, Thrissur, Kannur and Kollam. In the previous local body elections, the UDF had managed to win only Kannur.
Kerala local body election result live: BJP emerges as single largest party in early Thiruvananthapuram Corporation trends
Kerala local body election result live: The BJP is leading in 22 wards in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, ahead of the LDF with 16 wards and the UDF with 11, as counting continues. The majority mark is 52. BJP has been aiming to win power in the state capital's urban body for the past 10 years.
Kerala local body election result live: UDF ahead in Kannur Corporation
Kerala local body election result live: The UDF has taken an early lead in the Kannur Corporation, with the front ahead in 14 divisions. The LDF is leading in seven divisions, while the NDA is in front in two divisions, according to the latest counting trends.
Kerala local body election result live: NDA takes lead in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation
Kerala local body election result live: The NDA has surged ahead in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, leading in 25 wards, according to latest figures by the State Election Commission. The LDF is ahead in 15 wards, while the UDF is leading in 10 wards as counting continues.
Kerala local body election result live: LDF maintains comfortable lead across all Thiruvananthapuram municipalities
Kerala local body election result live: As the counting progresses, the LDF continues to hold a comfortable lead in all four municipalities of Thiruvananthapuram district, according to Kerala State Election Commission.
Kerala local body election result live: Close contest in Kottayam as UDF edges past LDF
Kerala local body election result live: The race in Kottayam remains tight, with the UDF leading in 33 municipalities, just ahead of the LDF, which is in front in 31municipalities as counting continues, according to State Election Commission (SEC) Kerala.
Kerala local body election result live: LDF surges ahead in Kollam, maintains strong lead in Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala local body election result live: According to State Election Commission (SEC) Kerala, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is showing a strong performance in parts of southern Kerala, leading in 28 municipalities in Kollam district. In neighbouring Thiruvananthapuram, the LDF has widened its lead, with the front ahead in 71 municipalities as counting progresses.
Kerala local body election result live: Tight race in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation as LDF maintains narrow lead
Kerala local body election result live: The contest in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has turned into a cliffhanger, with the LDF and the NDA leading in 18 wards each as counting continues. The UDF is ahead in 10 wards, and NDA in 15 wards, according to State Election Commission Kerala.
Kerala local body election result live: Early trends spotlight municipality battle as UDF edges ahead of LDF
Kerala local body election result live: As counting continues, attention is firmly on whether the ruling LDF can retain its grassroots dominance or if the opposition UDF is staging a comeback. Early trends show the UDF leading in the highest number of municipality wards, with an advantage in 207 of the 3,240 wards, while the LDF remains competitive, maintaining a strong presence in several municipal areas, according to State Election Commission Kerala.
Kerala local body election result live: Early trends show mixed leads for LDF, UDF and NDA across local bodies
Kerala local body election result live: Initial trends shared by the State Election Commission (SEC) showed the ruling LDF, the opposition UDF and the NDA leading in various grama panchayat, block panchayat, municipality and corporation wards. Counting is being carried out in 244 centres and 14 district.