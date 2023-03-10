Noted writer Gyan Chaturvedi to be awarded Vyas Samman for novel ‘Pagalkhana’

New Delhi: Noted Hindi writer Dr Gyan Chaturvedi’s 2018 satirical novel, Pagalkhana, has been selected for the 32nd Vyas Samman, 2022.

Instituted by the KK Birla Foundation in 1991, the annual Vyas Samman is given to an outstanding Hindi literary work by an Indian citizen published during the last 10 years. It carries an award money of ₹4 lakh.

After considering the works published during 2012-2021, a selection committee headed by eminent litterateur Prof Ramji Tiwari picked Dr Chaturvedi’s Pagalkhana (mental asylum) for the prestigious Vyas Samman.

The 2018 satirical novel tells a poignant story of innocent common people in a heart-touching manner. In this novel, Dr Chaturvedi narrates the story of a booming market’s dare, a society prostrating before it, and a few rare people who muster courage to challenge it, said a press release by the KK Birla Foundation on Thursday.

Having started his writing career in 1970s, Dr Chaturvedi received India’s fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri in 2015. He has also won the Madhya Pradesh government’s Sharad Joshi Samman for outstanding achievement in the field of satire and essay, besides the Delhi Academy Award and the Indu Sharma International Katha Samman.

Born in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district on August 2, 1952, Dr Chaturvedi is a well-known cardiovascular disease expert in Madhya Pradesh. He recently retired as the head of a BHEL-empanelled hospital after working there for over three decades.

So far, the 71-year-old has published thousands of satirical writings. His first novel, Narak-Yatra (trip to hell), based on the education system of India’s medical science became an instant hit among Hindi readers.

Besides the Vyas Samman, the KK Birla Foundation has also instituted Saraswati Samman and Bihari Puraskar. While the Saraswati Samman, which carries an amount of ₹15 lakh, is given to an outstanding literary work of an Indian citizen in any of the languages included in Schedule VIII to the Constitution of India and published during a period of 10 years, the Bihari Puraskar with an amount of ₹2.5 lakh is meant for Hindi/Rajasthani writers of Rajasthan.