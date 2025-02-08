‘Nothing has changed in Kashmir’: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter claims she's under house arrest

People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti claimed on Saturday that she and her mother Mehooba Mufti were placed under house arrest, alleging that the gates of their house were locked to prevent them from visiting Sopore and Kathua. People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti. (HT File )

She said that nothing has changed in Kashmir even after the elections, adding that even comforting the families of victims is now being criminalised.

“My mother & I both have been placed under house arrest. Our gates have been locked up because she was meant to visit Sopore where Waseem Mir was shot dead by the army. I intended to visit Kathua today to meet Makhan Din’s family today & am not being allowed to even move out. Nothing has changed in Kashmir even after elections. Now even comforting the families of victims is being criminalised,” Iltija wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Iltija told HT.com that she was supposed to take a flight from Srinagar airport to Jammu and then travel to Kathua, but she was not allowed to step out of her house in Khimber, on the outskirts of Srinagar.

“Our gate has been locked, and there is a contingent of security forces outside the house. I have been telling them I have a flight to catch at 11 am, but eventually, I will miss it as no one is listening,” said Iltija

A civilian truck driver was shot dead on Thursday in a firing incident involving Army personnel on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway near Sopore.

The Army claimed he ignored a checkpoint, leading to a 23 km chase before they fired at the truck’s tyres to deflate them. However, his death has sparked outrage, with his family and political leaders questioning the official version.

A video recorded by a civilian from Jammu’s Kathua, who allegedly died by suicide following repeated police “torture,” went viral in J&K on Friday (February 7, 2025), sparking strong reactions from political parties.

Makhan Din, 26, allegedly recorded a 3.48-minute video inside a mosque in Kathua’s Billawar area, detailing the “torture” he endured during questioning by the J&K Police.

Holding a copy of the Quran on his head, he claimed he was forced to fabricate a story to survive and feared returning to the police station, fearing further beatings.

“I was assaulted. I told them honestly that I had never seen the militants or my uncle, Swaru, who crossed over to Pakistan. In the morning, they let me go to bring my mobile phone to the police station. I lied to them, saying I had Swaru’s number along with many others. If I take my phone to the police and tell them I don’t have those numbers, they will beat me again,” Makhan Din said in the video.