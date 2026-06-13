...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Notices to food brands over consumer complaints

FSSAI has issued notices to Nestlé, KFC, Flipkart, and Open Secret over complaints of selling contaminated products and hygiene issues.

Updated on: Jun 13, 2026 06:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

The food safety standards authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to several food business operators, including Nestlé India, KFC and Flipkart, over allegations of selling contaminated product and operating in unhygienic conditions after taking cognisance of social media complaints, according to people familiar with the matter.

According to reports, the notices have been issued to Nestlé India for Maggi, KFC, Flipkart and food brand Open Secret for alleged lapses

“It is true that notices have gone to several food businesses. The notices have been issued based on social media complaints raised by consumers on compliance issues by certain food businesses and brands that recently went viral on social media,” said a senior official in the food safety and standards authority of India, requesting anonymity.

According to reports, the notices have been issued to Nestlé India for Maggi, KFC, Flipkart and food brand Open Secret for alleged lapses. The apex food regulator acted suo motto after at least three separate complaints were made that were widely circulated online.

The notice to Nestlé has been reportedly on allegations that insects were found inside a packet of Maggi noodles, for which FSSAI has sought Action Taken Report that includes details of the vendor, internal quality-check logs for the said batch, corrective measures taken to remove affected product from the supply chain and steps being implemented to prevent a recurrence of the issue.

The third notice has been served to Open Secret’s product—“Unjunked Dates”— over allegations that the product that was delivered through Flipkart Minutes, contained insects.

FSSAI has sought internal quality-control records, details of corrective actions taken to remove the product from the supply chain and measures aimed at preventing similar incidents from both concerned parties, according to people familiar with the matter.

 
kfc fssai food safety
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Notices to food brands over consumer complaints
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.