Novelist Madhu Kankariya wins 2021 Bihari Puraskar for book ‘Hum Yahan The’

Author Madhu Kankariya is being awarded the 31st Bihari Puraskar for her 2018 novel ‘Hum Yahan The’, the KK Birla Foundation announced on Wednesday.

The Bihari Puraskar is one of the three literary awards instituted by the foundation in 1991. Named after the famous poet Bihari, the award for Rajasthani authors carries a cash prize of ₹2.5 lakh, a plaque and a citation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kankariya has written several prose, poems and books. Her novel ‘Hum Yahan The’ is based on the struggles of the tribal people in Jharkhand. It also provides an insight into the culture, society and economic conditions of Kolkata.

Among books written by the 64-year-old are Pattakhor, Khule Gagan ke Laal Sitaare, Salaam Aakhri and Bhaari Dupahr ke Andhere.

In the past, Kankariya has been conferred with the Kathakram Puruskar, Hemchandra Smriti Sahitya Samman, Vijay Verma Katha Samman and Pratham Vidya Sahitya Samman.

The Bihari Puraskar is awarded every year for outstanding work published in the last 10 years by a Rajasthani author in Hindi or Rajasthani. The recipient is chosen by a selection committee headed by chairman Om Thanvi.

Other members of the jury are Hemant Shesh, Murlidhar Vaishnav, Alka Saraogi, Hariram Meena and Dr Suresh Rituparna. Dr Rituparna is the director of the KK Birla Foundation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first Bihari Puraskar was awarded to Dr Jai Singh Neeraj for his poem Dhani ka Admi in 1991.

Besides the Bihari Puraskar, the Saraswati Samman and Vyas Samman are the literary awards instituted by the foundation.