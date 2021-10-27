November 25 elections: Left Front declares candidates for Tripura civic polls

The Left Front on Wednesday declared its candidates for the coming elections for Tripura’s 20 urban local bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation. The polls will be held on November 25.

Of the Agartala Municipal Corporation’s 51 wards, the Left Front has pitched candidates for 35.

“ We have declared the party candidates today. We have already requested the state election commission to ensure peaceful polling as the law and order situation in the state is alarming,” said former CPI(M) legislator Ratan Das while announcing the list of candidates.

“Democracy has been murdered. Many of our Left leaders and activists faced attacks during the past 40 months or so. People are facing crises of food and work, and the Covid-19 situation has become bad. We want the restoration of democracy, constitutional rights of people and the safety of our activists,” said Das.

A total of 770 polling stations will be set up for the elections in which around 5,94,000 people are expected to cast their ballot.

The filing of nominations began on Wednesday and will close on November 3, followed by scrutiny of papers on November 5. The last date of withdrawal of nomination papers is November 8.

The counting of votes will be held on November 28, three days after the elections.