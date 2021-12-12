Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Now, Manipur CM backs Afspa repeal
india news

Now, Manipur CM backs Afspa repeal

The gunning down of 13 civilians in Nagaland by forces on December 4 has renewed the demand for the withdrawal of Afspa from the region.
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 03:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Manipur chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N Biren Singh on Saturday said he favoured the withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (Afspa) from the North-East.

The gunning down of 13 civilians in Nagaland by forces on December 4 has renewed the demand for the withdrawal of Afspa from the region. The act, which grants special powers to the forces to maintain public order in “disturbed areas”, has been a contentious issue in the North-East with civil society members saying that it gives personnel impunity to carry out excesses and forces saying that it helps them maintain order in restive areas. Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma have already demanded that the act should be repealed.

“Removing Afspa is our stand. But we need to create a better understanding with the Centre. Prior to taking a decision, we need to talk, we need to discuss (with the central leaders) to reach an understanding,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

The protests against the civilian killings and Afspa continued in the region on Saturday, with sit-in protests being held at Manipur’s at Chandel, Senapati, Tamenglong and Ukhrul.

“We are demanding the withdrawal of this act [Afspa] at the earliest,” Kho John, president of the United Naga Council said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afspa manipur biren singh
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP