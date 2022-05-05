Now, Priyanka Chaturvedi shares old video of Bal Thackeray to counter ‘cheap copy’ | Watch

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has shared an old video of Balasaheb Thackeray and termed Raj Thackeray "a cheap copy" of Balasaheb. This comes after Shiv Sena released two videos of Balasaheb Thackeray on Wednesday amid the loudspeaker row to counter Raj Thackeray's video of Balasaheb Thackeray where the Sena founder was heard speaking against loudspeakers at mosques and reading namaz on the streets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Terming Balasaheb Thackeray 'the original', Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote, "For all the cheap copies, a lesson: People who copy will always be not just one step, but several steps behind."

Those who left Balasaheb must not teach us Hindutva, Raut slams Raj Thackeray

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The loudspeaker row became a Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena fight after Raj Thackeray on Wednesday tweeted the video of Bal Thackeray sending out a message that he is the ideological heir of his uncle Bal Thackeray. Shiv Sena too released two videos of Balasaheb Thackeray from the archives where Balasaheb chastised Raj Thackeray.

That Raj Thackeray has always been imitating Bal Thackeray's style was not unknown to Balasaheb himself. In the video that Sena released and is now shared on Twitter by Priyanka Chaturvedi, Balasaheb Thackeray can be seen criticising this imitation. “I am told somebody is speaking in my style... style is alright but do you have any ideology? Simply yelling Marathi Marathi will not help. Before you all were born, I had picked the issue in Maharashtra," Balasaheb Thackeray said in the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2005, Raj Thackeray quit his uncle's party after years of a simmering rift with Uddhav Thackeray. The Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row has sprung Raj Thackeray to prominence as his call to take down all illegal loudspeakers has found political takers, though he insists that the issue is a social one and not a religious issue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fresh fight for legacy over Hanuman Chalisa-Hindutva began as Raj Thackeray posted Balasaheb Thackeray's video where Balasaheb said if his party comes to power, they will stop loudspeakers, and namaz on the roads.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail