Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Now, Priyanka Chaturvedi shares old video of Bal Thackeray to counter ‘cheap copy’ | Watch
india news

Now, Priyanka Chaturvedi shares old video of Bal Thackeray to counter ‘cheap copy’ | Watch

Hanuman Chalisa row: Priyanka Chaturvedi said while Balasaheb Thackeray was the original, Raj Thackeray is a cheap copy and for all cheap copies Balasaheb himself had a message. 
Priyanka Chaturvedi shared an old video of Balasaheb Thackeray where the Sena founder was slamming Raj Thackeray.
Published on May 05, 2022 06:01 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has shared an old video of Balasaheb Thackeray and termed Raj Thackeray "a cheap copy" of Balasaheb. This comes after Shiv Sena released two videos of Balasaheb Thackeray on Wednesday amid the loudspeaker row to counter Raj Thackeray's video of Balasaheb Thackeray where the Sena founder was heard speaking against loudspeakers at mosques and reading namaz on the streets.

Terming Balasaheb Thackeray 'the original', Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote, "For all the cheap copies, a lesson: People who copy will always be not just one step, but several steps behind."

Those who left Balasaheb must not teach us Hindutva, Raut slams Raj Thackeray

RELATED STORIES

The loudspeaker row became a Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena fight after Raj Thackeray on Wednesday tweeted the video of Bal Thackeray sending out a message that he is the ideological heir of his uncle Bal Thackeray. Shiv Sena too released two videos of Balasaheb Thackeray from the archives where Balasaheb chastised Raj Thackeray.

That Raj Thackeray has always been imitating Bal Thackeray's style was not unknown to Balasaheb himself. In the video that Sena released and is now shared on Twitter by Priyanka Chaturvedi, Balasaheb Thackeray can be seen criticising this imitation. “I am told somebody is speaking in my style... style is alright but do you have any ideology? Simply yelling Marathi Marathi will not help. Before you all were born, I had picked the issue in Maharashtra," Balasaheb Thackeray said in the video.

In 2005, Raj Thackeray quit his uncle's party after years of a simmering rift with Uddhav Thackeray. The Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row has sprung Raj Thackeray to prominence as his call to take down all illegal loudspeakers has found political takers, though he insists that the issue is a social one and not a religious issue.

A fresh fight for legacy over Hanuman Chalisa-Hindutva began as Raj Thackeray posted Balasaheb Thackeray's video where Balasaheb said if his party comes to power, they will stop loudspeakers, and namaz on the roads.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
raj thackeray
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP