‘Now you know who’s calling the shots’: Priyank Kharge’s ‘September kranti’ dig at BJP after RSS chief's age remark

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday took a veiled swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government, saying, “now you know who is calling the shots.” Congress' Priyank Kharge's ‘September Kranti' jibe after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's retirement age remark

The Congress leader’s remark came in response to a statement by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who allegedly said that leaders should step aside after turning 75—a comment that has triggered political ripples, especially with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to reach that age this September.

Sharing a graphic of Bhagwat with the “retirement age” quote alongside his image, Kharge posted on ‘X’: “Now you know who is calling the shots in the Government. September Kranti is around the corner?”

Bhagwat's comment, though not directly aimed at anyone, has been widely interpreted as a pointed message to the Prime Minister, who has himself previously endorsed the idea of a 75-year age cap for active politics.

Kharge had earlier reminded the public of the Prime Minister’s past statements on political retirement. Speaking to reporters on Friday, he said, “We are not targeting the Prime Minister nor are we interested in the age of the Prime Minister; we are interested in his work and contribution to the country, but he has earlier said that the 75 years should be cut-off age for politicians so since he's turning 75 in a couple of months, people were speculating whether he will be sent to the 'margdarshak mandal'. It is the opinion of the Prime Minister himself,” news agency ANI quoted Kharge as saying.

Congress attacks Modi, Bhagwat over turning 25

Several other Congress leaders also joined in the criticism. Congress MP and party communications head Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X, “Poor, award-winning Prime Minister! What a homecoming – reminded by the RSS chief upon return that he will turn 75 on September 17, 2025. But the Prime Minister could also tell the RSS chief that he, too, will turn 75 on September 11, 2025! One arrow, two targets!”

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said Bhagwat’s statement was "good news" for the country. “Mohan Bhagwat gave good news yesterday. He said that a person should give others a chance after turning 75 years of age. This is good news because Mohan Bhagwat is becoming 75 years of age on September 11 and Narendra Modi is also turning 75 on September 17,” Khera said.

“The duo has affected the spirit of this country. Good times for the country will come and good times for the Indian Constitution will come soon, as both are leaving,” he added.

(With ANI inputs)