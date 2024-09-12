NSA Ajit Doval briefs Putin on PM Modi's Ukraine peace efforts in one-on-one meeting

India's national security advisor Ajit Doval met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday at the Konstantinovsky Palace, where he conveyed a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding his recent visit to Ukraine. Doval informed Putin that Modi had expressed a desire to brief the Russian leader about his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. NSA Ajit Doval in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“He was keen to brief you about his visit to Ukraine and his meeting with President Zelenskyy,” Doval told Putin. “He wanted me to come especially and personally to brief you about the talks. The conversation was in a very close format—only the two leaders. I attended the conversation.”

Doval’s visit comes after Modi's diplomatic efforts to address the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. During his trip to Kyiv in August, Modi shared “interesting ideas” with Zelenskyy that had been discussed during his July meeting with Putin. Doval, who accompanied Modi on both the Russia and Ukraine visits, is deeply involved in these peace initiatives, which aim to find a solution to the conflict.

The meeting between Putin and Doval took place during the Indian NSA’s visit to Russia for the BRICS National Security Advisors' conference. Putin used the occasion to propose a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi on October 22, during the upcoming BRICS Summit in Kazan, to discuss the outcomes of their previous discussions and to outline future prospects.

During the conversation, President Putin noted the successful development of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia and stressed the importance of security issues in bilateral relations, thanking the Indian Side for maintaining dialogue in this area, according to a read out from Kremlin.