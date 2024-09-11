BRICS NSAs meet: Ajit Doval calls for joint efforts against terrorism, digital threats

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday urged BRICS nations to collaborate in addressing modern security challenges such as terrorism and digital threats, during a conclave of the national security advisors in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The BRICS NSAs also reviewed pressing security challenges facing the globe.(@IndEmbMoscow)

Doval, speaking at the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) meeting, emphasized the need for coordinated action to tackle issues stemming from Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and growing concerns over terrorism.

He also called for reforms in multilateral institutions, suggesting that existing global structures are ill-equipped to handle the complex challenges of the modern era.

"The wide participation in the meeting today testifies to the fact that there is an urgent need to reform multilateralism if we are to restore credibility," he said.

The BRICS NSAs reviewed pressing global security concerns, including the rise of cyber threats and terrorism, and discussed potential strategies for joint action within the BRICS framework. Doval stressed that collective efforts were necessary to confront these issues and ensure global stability.

Doval's remarks came during the first session of the three-day conclave, which precedes the annual BRICS summit set to take place in Kazan, Russia, next month. The summit, scheduled for October 22-24, will be attended by leaders of the BRICS nations, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Doval briefly interacted with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The two officials are expected to hold a bilateral meeting on Thursday to discuss India-China relations and other regional issues.

With PTI inputs