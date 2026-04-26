NSA Ajit Doval meets UAE President, discusses regional situation amid Iran war

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Saturday as part of his official visit to the Middle Eastern country.

NSA Ajit Doval met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday.(India in UAE/X)

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During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and enhance cooperation on energy security amid evolving regional developments.

According to a post on X by the Indian Embassy in the UAE, NSA Doval, during his meeting with the UAE President, conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also discussed measures to deepen bilateral ties, the regional security situation, and other issues of mutual interest.

"He called on President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Conveyed greetings of PM, Narendra Modi. Measures to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the regional situation, and other issues of mutual interest were discussed," the Embassy stated in its post.

The UAE state-run news agency WAM further reported on the meeting, stating that Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received NSA Doval, following which greetings were exchanged between the leadership of both countries.

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{{^usCountry}} Doval conveyed PM Modi's greetings and best wishes for the UAE's continued progress and prosperity, while the UAE President reciprocated with his greetings for the Indian leadership and wished further development and prosperity for India and its people, as per WAM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Doval conveyed PM Modi's greetings and best wishes for the UAE's continued progress and prosperity, while the UAE President reciprocated with his greetings for the Indian leadership and wished further development and prosperity for India and its people, as per WAM. {{/usCountry}}

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The discussions also focused on recent developments in the Middle East and their implications for regional and international security and stability, along with global energy security concerns.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security.

This is the second high-level meeting between the two countries in one month.

Earlier in the month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the UAE President as part of his two-nation tour.

Jaishankar pointed out the robustness of the India-UAE strategic partnership, noting that the ongoing dialogue between the two nations remains strong and transparent despite a complex regional environment.

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He travelled to the UAE after participating in the 9th Indian Ocean Conference in Mauritius.

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