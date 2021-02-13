Home / India News / NSA Doval's security beefed up after recce video of his office by Jaish surfaces
india news

NSA Doval's security beefed up after recce video of his office by Jaish surfaces

They said that Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Hedayatullah Malik was arrested by security forces on February 6.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:36 PM IST
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, one of the most protected individuals in India, has faced terror threats from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence and its terrorist groups for more than three decades.(HT file photo)

The security cover of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has been beefed up after a video has been recovered from arrested Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist which reveals reconnaissance of his office in New Delhi, sources said.

They said that Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Hedayatullah Malik was arrested by security forces on February 6.

Sourced said the JeM terrorist confessed during his interrogation that he made the video of NSA office on instructions of his Pakistani handler whom he called 'doctor'.

He was sending recce videos via WhatsApp to his Pakistani handler.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ajit doval jaish-e- mohammad
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP