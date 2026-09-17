NTA publishes its exam calendar for 2026-2027

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released its tentative examination calendar for the December 2026-March 2027 period, scheduling major examinations including UGC-NET, Joint CSIR-UGC NET, JEE (Main), CMAT and CUET-PG.

India News

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The December cycle of UGC-NET is scheduled from December 14 to 19, with December 20 and 21 kept as buffer dates, while the Joint CSIR-UGC NET will be held on December 20 and 21. JEE (Main) 2027 Session 1 will be conducted over six days — January 22-24 and January 28-30 — with January 31 kept as a buffer date. A buffer date is a backup date kept by the examination authority in case the exam cannot be conducted as originally scheduled.

NTA, however, cautioned candidates that the dates are tentative and “may undergo changes owing to administrative, academic, statutory, logistical or other unforeseen circumstances”. The agency clarified that publication of the calendar “does not constitute a notification for any examination”.

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{{^usCountry}} NTA said the proposed schedule has been placed in the public domain so that “prospective candidates, educational institutions and other stakeholders can plan their academic and examination-related activities accordingly.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NTA said the proposed schedule has been placed in the public domain so that “prospective candidates, educational institutions and other stakeholders can plan their academic and examination-related activities accordingly.” {{/usCountry}}

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The Army Cadets College examination is scheduled for January 4, the CMAT for February 7 and NITTT (National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training) Part 1 for February 26-27. CUET-PG 2027 will be conducted over 17 days in March. NITTT Part 2 is scheduled for March 5 and 7, according to the calendar.

Detailed information bulletins and examination-specific notices will be issued separately, including details on application schedules, examination city intimation, admit cards, answer keys and results.

NTA advised candidates and other stakeholders to regularly check its official website and respective examination portals for the latest updates and to “rely only on information published on the official NTA website and the respective examination portals.”

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