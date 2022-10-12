History paper for Oct 10 UGC-NET exam did not leak: NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday issued a statement saying a fake tweet and YouTube video are circulating on social media regarding a leak of a history paper for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles).

The exam was held on October 10, 2022. The agency said there had been no such leak of any question paper and urged all stakeholders to beware of such tweets on social media that are “trying to deviate genuine aspirants from the real issue”.

A fake tweet & YouTube video is circulating on social media regarding leakage of History(06) paper Shift II, UGC-NET Dec 2021 & June 2022 (Merged Cycles). NTA denies allegation regarding leakage of the question paper. It's clarified that there's no leak of any Question Paper: NTA pic.twitter.com/dfM43OOSqg — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022

"The denies allegations regarding leakage of Question Paper of History(06) paper Shift II," the NTA said in a statement.

The agency further said the format circulating on social media is not the same that had been delivered

