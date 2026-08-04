NTA yet to declare UGC-NET results after a month of exam

More than a month after the June 2026 University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) concluded, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release either the provisional answer keys or the results, leaving thousands of candidates anxious over the prolonged wait.

UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Live: NTA UGC NET hall tickets releasing today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

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UGC-NET, conducted twice a year in computer-based mode, determines eligibility for admission to PhD programmes, recruitment as assistant professors, and the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF). The June session was held from June 22 to June 30 across 87 subjects.

Candidates have repeatedly urged the agency to publish the provisional answer keys before announcing the results. The answer keys enable students to verify their responses, estimate their scores and, if necessary, challenge any discrepancies before the final results are prepared based on final answer keys.

The delay has also sparked concerns over the lack of official communication from the testing agency.

“The delay has led to me checking for UGC-NET updates every day and has created constant uncertainty. I have done fairly well in the exam and do not want to prepare for a re-exam when I have other examinations lined up in the coming months,” said Sanket Kumar, a student at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s School of Environmental Studies.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that the agency had not clarified whether there had been any paper leak or what steps it was taking to address the situation. “There is no transparency from their end, which ultimately makes students anxious. It has been a horrible handling of the situation by the NTA,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the agency had not clarified whether there had been any paper leak or what steps it was taking to address the situation. “There is no transparency from their end, which ultimately makes students anxious. It has been a horrible handling of the situation by the NTA,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The delay is significantly longer than last year’s timeline. In 2025, the June session was conducted between June 25 and June 29, while the provisional answer keys were released on July 5. For the December 2025-January 2026 cycle, held between December 31 and January 7, the answer keys were published on January 14.

On July 30, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) demanded that the NTA immediately release the provisional answer keys and announce a clear schedule for the objection window, final answer key and declaration of results. The student organisation also sought greater transparency in examination processes and accountability for what it described as “repeated administrative failures” by the agency.

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Neither NTA nor Union education ministry responded to HT’s queries.

Ask HT Frequently Asked Questions What is the UGC-NET? UGC-NET, conducted twice a year in computer-based mode, determines eligibility for admission to PhD programmes, recruitment as assistant professors, and the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF). What are the candidates demanding from the NTA? Candidates have repeatedly urged the agency to publish the provisional answer keys before announcing the results. What has the Students' Federation of India (SFI) requested? The SFI demanded that the NTA immediately release the provisional answer keys and announce a clear schedule for the objection window, final answer key and declaration of results. How long is the delay compared to last year? The delay is significantly longer than last year’s timeline. In 2025, the provisional answer keys were released on July 5.