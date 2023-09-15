Number Theory: Behind the top court's pendency challenge

NJDC is a real time portal on pendency of cases in all Indian courts and until now the Supreme Court was not a part of this database. To be sure, the Supreme Court not being a part of NJDG did not mean that we knew nothing about pendency in the country’s highest court, as it did publish monthly reports on judicial pendency. However, the court’s monthly bulletins did not have information on the vintage or coram-wise (two-judge, three-judge bench, etc.) distribution of pending cases. NJDG has already started showing pendency data for the Supreme Court.

