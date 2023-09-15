Number Theory: Behind the top court's pendency challenge
Sep 15, 2023 08:55 AM IST
The Supreme Court of India will now be a part of the National Judicial Data Grid, the Chief Justice of India announced on Thursday
NJDC is a real time portal on pendency of cases in all Indian courts and until now the Supreme Court was not a part of this database. To be sure, the Supreme Court not being a part of NJDG did not mean that we knew nothing about pendency in the country’s highest court, as it did publish monthly reports on judicial pendency. However, the court’s monthly bulletins did not have information on the vintage or coram-wise (two-judge, three-judge bench, etc.) distribution of pending cases. NJDG has already started showing pendency data for the Supreme Court.
