News / India News / Number Theory: Behind the top court's pendency challenge

Number Theory: Behind the top court's pendency challenge

ByNishant Ranjan
Sep 15, 2023 08:55 AM IST

The Supreme Court of India will now be a part of the National Judicial Data Grid, the Chief Justice of India announced on Thursday

NJDC is a real time portal on pendency of cases in all Indian courts and until now the Supreme Court was not a part of this database. To be sure, the Supreme Court not being a part of NJDG did not mean that we knew nothing about pendency in the country’s highest court, as it did publish monthly reports on judicial pendency. However, the court’s monthly bulletins did not have information on the vintage or coram-wise (two-judge, three-judge bench, etc.) distribution of pending cases. NJDG has already started showing pendency data for the Supreme Court.

HT Image
HT Image
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out