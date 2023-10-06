Number Theory: Understanding the rising danger of GLOF disasters
A GLOF is a flood that happens when a moraine (dam formed by debris deposited by glaciers) bursts, leading to a sudden, very large discharge of water downstream
The flash floods of October 4 in Sikkim were the result of a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) at Lhonak Lake. Multiple reports had flagged Lohnak Lake’s high vulnerability to the GLOF-like event. While the fact that such warnings were not heeded is bad enough, what is worse is the fact that at least two man-made factors, namely global warming inflicted extreme rainfall events and human encroachment of floodplains will significantly increase the risks of GLOF-like disasters in the future. Here are three charts which explain this in detail.
