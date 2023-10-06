Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Number Theory: Understanding the rising danger of GLOF disasters

Number Theory: Understanding the rising danger of GLOF disasters

ByAbhishek Jha
Oct 06, 2023 09:04 AM IST

A GLOF is a flood that happens when a moraine (dam formed by debris deposited by glaciers) bursts, leading to a sudden, very large discharge of water downstream

The flash floods of October 4 in Sikkim were the result of a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) at Lhonak Lake. Multiple reports had flagged Lohnak Lake’s high vulnerability to the GLOF-like event. While the fact that such warnings were not heeded is bad enough, what is worse is the fact that at least two man-made factors, namely global warming inflicted extreme rainfall events and human encroachment of floodplains will significantly increase the risks of GLOF-like disasters in the future. Here are three charts which explain this in detail.

HT Image
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Jha

Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19....view detail

Topics
number theory
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP