‘Numbers fake, wait for sunset’: 5 shocking claims by Mamata as BJP leads in Bengal
The BJP has managed to get a massive head against Mamata's party, leading in 181, with the TMC trailing in 90 seats.
"Don't leave the counting centres, the numbers are fake," Mamata Banerjee said in her first reaction as the Trinamool Congress trailed behind the BJP in Bengal assembly elections.
In a video message released on Monday noon, the TMC supremo urged voters to not leave the counting centres, exuding confidence that the trends would reverse giving a lead to TMC against the BJP in later rounds of counting.
Also Read: Stay at counting centres: Mamata Banerjee's SOS message as BJP leads in Bengal elections
The BJP has managed to get a massive head against Mamata's party, leading in 181, with the TMC trailing in 90 seats.
Here are the top five claims made by Mamata in her video message:
- Mamata said that the TMC was still ahead in around 100 assembly seats, but the latest numbers were not being revealed.
- The TMC supremo said that the Election Commission and the BJP were not showing trends in seats where the TMC was leading.
- “The numbers being fed are fake,” Mamata said even as she said that the tables will turn in after 14-18 rounds of counting.
Here are the top five claims made by Mamata in her video message:
- Mamata said that the TMC was still ahead in around 100 assembly seats, but the latest numbers were not being revealed.
- The TMC supremo said that the Election Commission and the BJP were not showing trends in seats where the TMC was leading.
- “The numbers being fed are fake,” Mamata said even as she said that the tables will turn in after 14-18 rounds of counting.
Also Read: Why it could be an ‘election of records’ for Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay
- Mamata also raked up the SIR issue, saying that the BJP and Centre have "looted votes in the name of SIR." She further said the TMC was being “tortured from all directions”.
- The Bhabanipur contest witnessed an interesting turn of events. While Mamata was leading in the first, she was trailing in the second, and regaining the advantage in the third. Suvendu, who is trailing in Bhabanipur, was leading in Nandigram.
Also Read: Why it could be an ‘election of records’ for Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay
- Mamata also raked up the SIR issue, saying that the BJP and Centre have "looted votes in the name of SIR." She further said the TMC was being “tortured from all directions”.
- The Bhabanipur contest witnessed an interesting turn of events. While Mamata was leading in the first, she was trailing in the second, and regaining the advantage in the third. Suvendu, who is trailing in Bhabanipur, was leading in Nandigram.
The BJP surged past the halfway mark on Monday, leading in 181 assembly seats against the TMC's 90 as counting progressed steadily, according to the latest data. With the BJP crossing the magic number in Bengal, the saffron party will make a historic inroads in the state it never ruled.