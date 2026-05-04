‘Numbers fake, wait for sunset’: 5 shocking claims by Mamata as BJP leads in Bengal

"Don't leave the counting centres, the numbers are fake," Mamata Banerjee said in her first reaction as the Trinamool Congress trailed behind the BJP in Bengal assembly elections.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed that the TMC will maintain a lead in later rounds of counting.(PTI)

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In a video message released on Monday noon, the TMC supremo urged voters to not leave the counting centres, exuding confidence that the trends would reverse giving a lead to TMC against the BJP in later rounds of counting.

Also Read: Stay at counting centres: Mamata Banerjee's SOS message as BJP leads in Bengal elections

The BJP has managed to get a massive head against Mamata's party, leading in 181, with the TMC trailing in 90 seats.

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{{^usCountry}} Here are the top five claims made by Mamata in her video message: Mamata said that the TMC was still ahead in around 100 assembly seats, but the latest numbers were not being revealed.

The TMC supremo said that the Election Commission and the BJP were not showing trends in seats where the TMC was leading.

“The numbers being fed are fake,” Mamata said even as she said that the tables will turn in after 14-18 rounds of counting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the top five claims made by Mamata in her video message: Mamata said that the TMC was still ahead in around 100 assembly seats, but the latest numbers were not being revealed.

The TMC supremo said that the Election Commission and the BJP were not showing trends in seats where the TMC was leading.

“The numbers being fed are fake,” Mamata said even as she said that the tables will turn in after 14-18 rounds of counting. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Why it could be an ‘election of records’ for Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay Mamata also raked up the SIR issue, saying that the BJP and Centre have "looted votes in the name of SIR." She further said the TMC was being “tortured from all directions”.

The Bhabanipur contest witnessed an interesting turn of events. While Mamata was leading in the first, she was trailing in the second, and regaining the advantage in the third. Suvendu, who is trailing in Bhabanipur, was leading in Nandigram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Why it could be an ‘election of records’ for Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay Mamata also raked up the SIR issue, saying that the BJP and Centre have "looted votes in the name of SIR." She further said the TMC was being “tortured from all directions”.

The Bhabanipur contest witnessed an interesting turn of events. While Mamata was leading in the first, she was trailing in the second, and regaining the advantage in the third. Suvendu, who is trailing in Bhabanipur, was leading in Nandigram. {{/usCountry}}

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The BJP surged past the halfway mark on Monday, leading in 181 assembly seats against the TMC's 90 as counting progressed steadily, according to the latest data. With the BJP crossing the magic number in Bengal, the saffron party will make a historic inroads in the state it never ruled.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Majid Alam ...Read More Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia. Read Less

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