Odisha: 12 sentenced to life in prison for murdering father, son over witchcraft

A court in Odisha’s Gajapati on Thursday sentenced 12 men to life imprisonment for murdering a father and his son after a village council accused them of practising witchcraft in 2021, calling them cold-blooded and premeditated murders.
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Additional Sessions Judge Hara Prasad Pattanaik said the convicts had a deliberate intention to kill the victims because they believed the victims indulged in witchcraft. “The measure of comeuppance in a case of murderous assault of this nature must depend upon the conduct of the convicts, the manner of perpetration of the crime, motive behind the crime and gravity of the criminal act,” the court said.
Luka Dalabehera and his son Anuka Dalabehera were killed in Muthaguda village of Gajapati in June 2021
On June 12, 2021, the convicts met near the residence of the main accused, Josua Gamango, and blamed Luka Dalabehera for killing fellow villagers through sorcery. A mob soon dragged Luka Dalabehera and his son to an agricultural field on their village outskirts, where they beat them to death with stones and bamboo sticks.
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The prosecution examined 23 witnesses and produced documentary and material evidence before the court.
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The prosecution examined 23 witnesses and produced documentary and material evidence before the court.
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The judgment comes as the state government drafts the Odisha State Policy for Witch-Hunting (Prevention, Protection and Prosecution), 2026, aimed at strengthening prevention, ensuring immediate rescue of victims, and expediting legal proceedings in rural and tribal areas.
Under the proposed policy, the state plans to establish special courts and deploy trained prosecutors to ensure time-bound trials in witch-hunting cases.
The proposed policy envisages round-the-clock response mechanisms, systematic case tracking, and action against officials who fail to register complaints or properly investigate them.
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.
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Home/India News/Odisha: 12 sentenced to life in prison for murdering father, son over witchcraft
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