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Odisha: 7 convicted for fake SIMs, sharing the OTPs with Pakistani intelligence

Seven convicted by a sessions court in Bhubaneswar for procuring fake SIM cards and sharing OTPs with ISI operatives; Odisha STF probe exposed links to Pakistan agents

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 09:35 pm IST
By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
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A sessions court in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday convicted seven people, including five from Odisha, for procuring SIM cards under fake identities and sharing one-time passwords (OTPs) with Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Bhubaneswar court jails 7 in SIM fraud case where OTPs were shared with ISI agents; investigation revealed links to Pakistani intelligence networks. (Representative photo)

The Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court in Bhubaneswar sentenced them to three years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of 32,000 on each of them.

The convicts are Pritam Kar and Soumya Ranjan Pattanaik of Jajpur; Pathani Samanta Lenka, Saroj Kumar Nayak and Pradyumna Sahu of Nayagarh; Abhijit Sanjay of Pune; and Iqbal Hussain of Guwahati.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police arrested the seven accused in May 2023. During the investigation, the STF found prime accused Lenka’s links with Pakistani intelligence agents, following which the National Security Act (NSA) was invoked against him.

The accused were in touch with Pakistani agents Danish Ali and Abdul Hamid. Odisha Police had sought the help of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) in connection with the case. Despite repeated attempts, authorities in Pakistan did not share any information regarding the case with Odisha Police, officers said.

 
bhubaneswar national security act
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