Cyclone Akvan has been moving at a relatively slow speed of around 8 kmph and is expected to gain speed from Thursday. “On November 19, heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in the coastal parts of Odisha and Andhra. South Odisha and north Andhra will receive the maximum rainfall on November 19,” IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm is likely to cross the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts by noon on November 20, with wind speeds ranging between 90 and 100 km per hour.

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Wednesday began activating their response mechanisms for severe cyclone Akvan, which is expected to make landfall on November 20 between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and the temple town of Puri in Odisha.

Why are residents near Odisha’s coast being asked to evacuate, including people in two-storey buildings?

Why are residents near Odisha’s coast being asked to evacuate, including people in two-storey buildings?

When and where is Cyclone Akvan expected to make landfall, and how strong could its winds be?

When and where is Cyclone Akvan expected to make landfall, and how strong could its winds be?

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil said district collectors of the vulnerable districts had been asked to identify vulnerable people and ensure their evacuation to multipurpose cyclone and flood shelters. He said even residents of two-storey buildings near the coastline might have to be evacuated in view of storm surge warnings, as high wind speeds combined with rising sea levels could prove fatal.

Panchayati Raj and drinking water minister Rabi Narayan Naik told the state Assembly that 5,46,417 tube wells had been kept functional, while 800 water tankers, 1,000 Sintex tanks and 7.47 lakh bottles of drinking water had been stocked. The department has also arranged 400 generators, 13 water treatment units and 8,000 bags of bleaching powder. Electricians and plumbers have been kept ready to restore water supply systems in case of power failures or damage.

All educational institutions in Odisha’s Ganjam, Gajapati and Malkangiri will remain closed until November 20 as a precautionary measure. In Puri, the district administration barred Habishyalis, devotees observing Kartika month rituals, from having darshan of Lord Jagannath from November 19 to November 21. The Gundicha temple will also remain closed during the period.

Andhra Pradesh home minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Wednesday directed officials of all government departments to remain fully alert for the next 48 hours. As part of the emergency preparedness, the government has kept 13 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 11 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams ready, in addition to local fire services personnel. These teams will be deployed immediately in vulnerable areas depending on the situation and requirements, the home minister said.

State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) director Prabhakar Jain urged people in the north Andhra districts to remain alert and take all necessary precautions in view of the impending cyclone. Directions have also been issued to shift people living in vulnerable areas to rehabilitation centres.

Farmers were advised to exercise caution while carrying out agricultural activities and closely monitor weather conditions to avoid accidents during heavy rainfall and strong winds, the home minister said.

State energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar directed officials of the three power distribution companies (DISCOMs) to remain on high alert in view of Cyclone Akvan and take advance measures to minimise damage to the electricity network. The minister asked the DISCOMs to stock sufficient quantities of essential materials and keep personnel ready to undertake emergency restoration works. He said he had already written to the Telangana energy minister seeking additional manpower to support the state’s response, if required.

In West Bengal, the IMD and the disaster management office have issued an alert for expected heavy rains from November 19.