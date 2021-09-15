Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Odisha artist lost hands in train accident, but continues to pursue his passion

Since the accident, 26-year-old artist is faced with unique set of problems - like one painting takes 40-50 hours for him to finish.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 08:19 AM IST
The 26-year-old artist specialises in painting different idols like Ganesha, Krishna, Jagannath, Saraswati, and landscapes on everyday items(ANI)

Prabhakar Pradhan, a 26-year-old artist from Odisha, suffered a major tragedy when he lost both his hands in a train accident. But that did not stop this young artist from following his passion of painting.

"In 2012, I lost both of my hands in a train accident. But I have been painting since childhood, so I love doing it. I face many challenges while holding the brush and painting, but I still do it," he told news agency ANI.

He has also received many awards since his childhood, including being facilitated by the district collector. "I have even been awarded 5,000 by the district collector for a painting in childhood," Pradhan told reporters.

The 26-year-old specialises in painting different idols like Ganesha, Krishna, Jagannath, Saraswati, and landscapes on everyday items like bottles, cups, pots. "I paint decorative items like portraits of Lord Jagannath on pots, flowers and sceneries on bottles, cups etc," he said.

Since the accident, Pradhan is faced with unique set of problems - like one painting takes 40-50 hours for him to finish. But that hasn't deterred Pradhan. He believes that all people need to conquer challenges is will power, and if people to believe in their talent and continue to work hard they will achieve success.

odisha news
