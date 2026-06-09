...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Odisha cabinet approves two tourism schemes with total outlay of 2,000 cr

Odisha cabinet approves two tourism schemes with total outlay of ₹2,000 cr

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 08:54 am IST
PTI |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, The Odisha cabinet approved two schemes with a total outlay of 2,000 crore over a period of five years to boost tourism in the state.

Odisha cabinet approves two tourism schemes with total outlay of 2,000 cr

During the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, 10 proposals of five departments, including the two tourism-related schemes, were cleared.

The government approved a proposal to create a land bank for hospitality infrastructure with an aim to create a robust foundation for tourism-led economic growth and attract large-scale investments in the hospitality sector across the state, an official statement said.

A major challenge in developing world-class tourism infrastructure has been the lack of readily available, contiguous, encroachment-free, and investment-ready land parcels.

To address this gap, the cabinet has decided to establish a dedicated Tourism Land Bank under the Department of Tourism, the statement said.

Under the scheme, approximately 5,500 acres of land, comprising both government and private plots, will be identified and developed across major tourism destinations of Odisha.

This initiative seeks to restore ecological balance while enhancing the quality of life in urban areas. It focuses on developing continuous and inclusive waterfront spaces that cater to citizens, tourists, and local communities alike, an official said.

The government also decided to construct a women workers' hostel in Kalibeti Industrial Area in Khurda at a cost of 210 crore and approved a drinking water supply project worth 112 crore for parts of Bhubaneswar city.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
bhubaneswar
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / Odisha cabinet approves two tourism schemes with total outlay of 2,000 cr
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.