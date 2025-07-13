Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Odisha couple tied to a plough, paraded for marrying within same clan

PTI |
Updated on: Jul 13, 2025 11:54 PM IST

According to a video that has gone viral, the couple was tied to a wooden plough and was forced to parade through the village.

A young couple was allegedly tied to a wooden plough and paraded through their village in Odisha's Koraput district on Sunday for marrying within the same clan, police said.

The couple's love marriage was considered taboo as both belonged to the same clan, (iStock photo)
The couple's love marriage was considered taboo as both belonged to the same clan, (iStock photo)

The incident took place at Nadimeitiki village within Narayanpatna block in the tribal-dominated district.

According to a video that has gone viral, the couple was tied to a wooden plough and was forced to parade through the village.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

According to locals, the couple's love marriage was considered taboo as both belonged to the same clan, a violation of traditional tribal customs.

Following the public humiliation, a so-called 'purification ritual' was reportedly performed by village elders to 'cleanse' the community.

"According to our tradition, such relationships are believed to bring misfortune, especially affecting crops. This symbolic punishment was a warning," said Nagesh Tandi, a villager.

After conducting the 'purification', the couple was allowed to stay with the husband's father, he said.

Narayanpatna IIC Pramod Nayak confirmed that police have taken cognisance of the viral video.

"A team has been sent to investigate. The matter is under inquiry," he added.

This was the second such incident in the state within a week.

In a similar episode in Rayagada district on Wednesday, a young man and woman were paraded with a yoke strapped to their shoulders and forced to plough a field in front of villagers and community elders.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Odisha couple tied to a plough, paraded for marrying within same clan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On