Odisha deputy speaker resigns to prepare for Lok Sabha elections

Odisha assembly deputy speaker Rajanikant Singh on Wednesday resigned from the post, saying he was unable to participate in party activities ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The resignation came amid speculations that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is considering fielding Singh from the Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat in the general elections.

“The deputy speaker post is a constitutional one, for which I was unable to participate in party activities. It was a pending decision. I tendered resignation in view of the upcoming actions. It will facilitate me to strengthen party’s organisation and reach out to the people,” Singh, who submitted his resignation to assembly speaker Pramila Mallick on Wednesday afternoon, said. “Henceforth, I will work for the party and organisation. I want to strengthen the Biju Janata Dal in my region.”

A four-time BJD legislator representing Angul constituency, Singh has been serving as the deputy speaker of the assembly since 2019. Earlier, Singh served as the minister for mines in the Naveen Patnaik-led cabinet from 2012 to 2014.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to BJD insiders, the name of Singh to contest from the Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat was doing the rounds as the incumbent party MP from the constituency, Mahesh Sahoo, has already expressed unwillingness to contest again. With Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan is likely to contest from the seat in the general elections, the BJD is looking to field a “strong candidate” against him, a party functionary said, requesting anonymity.

Earlier in May this year, Bikram Arukh resigned as the assembly speaker before being inducted in the state’s council of minister to strengthen the BJD’s organisation in Ganjam, the home district of chief minister Naveen Patnaik.