Odisha has evacuated more than 1.05 lakh people ahead of Cyclone Akvan, which is expected to make landfall near Gopalpur in Ganjam district by noon on Friday, as the state government steps up preparations to minimise casualties, chief secretary Anu Garg said on Thursday.

IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said Cyclone Akvan was moving towards the Odisha coast at around 15 kmph, considerably faster than its speed of just 3 kmph on Wednesday morning. (PTI)

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Garg said that 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 221 fire service teams had been deployed for rescue and relief operations.

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She added that 1.05 lakh people had so far been shifted to 1,224 shelters across the state, and the evacuation drive was continuing. Ganjam accounted for the highest number of evacuations at 45,364, followed by Gajapati with 18,000 people.

Deep Dive How many people has Odisha evacuated ahead of Cyclone Akvan, and how many rescue teams are deployed? Odisha had shifted more than 1.05 lakh people to 1,224 shelters, and the evacuation drive was continuing. The state deployed 60 ODRAF teams, 14 NDRF teams and 221 fire service teams. Why are residents being evacuated ahead of Cyclone Akvan? The cyclone is forecast to bring winds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, as well as extremely heavy rain, flash-flood risks and possible urban inundation. Residents of landslide-prone areas in Gajapati and Kandhamal are also being moved to safer locations. Which coastal activities are restricted in Odisha during Cyclone Akvan? Tourists have been barred from beaches and coastal destinations, including Puri, Konark, Chandrabhaga, Astaranga and Baliharachandi. Boat and ferry services have been suspended in specified areas, and fishermen have been told not to take boats into Chilika Lake.

“The goal is zero casualty and whatever is required to achieve it will be done. District collectors have been asked to err on the side of caution. Even if a district is in the yellow zone and not in the red, they should assume the worst. Hope for the best, but be prepared for the worst,” Garg said.

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{{^usCountry}} She said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that the cyclone would cross the coast around Gopalpur by noon on Friday, bringing winds of 90-100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that the cyclone would cross the coast around Gopalpur by noon on Friday, bringing winds of 90-100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph. {{/usCountry}}

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Residents of villages in landslide-prone areas of Gajapati and Kandhamal districts, particularly those situated along the foothills, were being shifted to safer locations. The administration had identified 6,109 vulnerable locations and was evacuating residents from these areas.

IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said Cyclone Akvan was moving towards the Odisha coast at around 15 kmph, considerably faster than its speed of just 3 kmph on Wednesday morning.

Unlike Cyclone Arnab, which moved relatively slowly over the sea, Akvan had gained speed due to the strengthening influence of an anticyclone over or near Myanmar in the eastern Bay of Bengal, he said.

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“The system was moving under favourable atmospheric conditions and was likely to maintain its intensity over the next 24 hours. However, it is not expected to intensify significantly further as dry and cold air approaching from northwestern India could interfere with its core circulation,” Mohapatra said.

Mohapatra, however, cautioned that the weakening of the system after landfall would not lessen the threat, as extremely heavy rainfall, flash floods and urban inundation could cause widespread damage. “Isolated places could receive 20-30 cm of rainfall,” he said, adding that several districts, from Ganjam and Gajapati to Balasore and Mayurbhanj, could experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The Rushikulya, Vansadhara and Nagavali rivers, besides the lower Mahanadi, could witness rising water levels, while urban flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas remained major concerns. The districts likely to face flash flood risk included Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Jajpur.

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Meanwhile, officials have imposed restrictions on tourist activities along the state’s coastline as a precautionary measure. Visitors have been barred from Puri beach and other coastal destinations, including Konark, Chandrabhaga, Astaranga and Baliharachandi. Tourists have been advised to stay away from beaches.

Visits to the Konark Sun Temple have also been prohibited in view of the prevailing weather conditions. Boat services and other watercraft operations have been suspended in the Konark and Astaranga areas.

Boating services at Satapada in Chilika Lake have also been stopped, along with ferry services for public transportation. Fishermen have been prohibited from taking their boats into the lake.

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