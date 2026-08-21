Bhubaneswar/Balasore, The flood situation in six districts of Odisha eased on Friday as water levels in all major rivers, including Subarnarekha in worst-hit Balasore district, remained below the danger mark amid no significant rainfall in the last 48 hours, officials said.

Odisha flood situation eases as water level falls in major rivers, no heavy rains for 48 hours

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Subarnarekha, which inundated the densely populated Baliapal, Bhograi and Jaleswar blocks of Balasore and affected around 2.1 lakh people, was flowing below the danger level, they said.

"The water level is receding at Rajghat. It was recorded at 9.75 metres against the danger level of 10.36 metres. The peak flood was witnessed in the Subarnarekha on August 20 when the water level reached 11.82 metres," an official at the district emergency office said.

Deep Dive What areas in Odisha have been specifically affected by the recent floods? The recent floods have affected areas including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar, with Balasore being the worst-hit due to rising water levels in the Subarnarekha, Jalaka, and Budhabalanga rivers. Why is the flood situation in Odisha improving after heavy rains? The flood situation is improving as water levels in major rivers have fallen below danger marks after 48 hours of no significant rainfall, allowing water to recede and relief operations to progress. How has the government responded to the ongoing flood crisis in Odisha? The government has intensified relief and rescue operations, deploying additional teams to assist affected areas and evacuating around five lakh people to shelters as part of their emergency response.

According to officials, around one lakh people were affected in Baliapal block, while the Subarnarekha floods impacted around 70,000 people in Bhograi and another 40,000 in Jaleswar.