Odisha flood threat as Mahanadi discharge may reach 800,000 cusecs: Officials

A flood threat loomed over several low-lying areas of Odisha on Sunday as the Mahanadi river system was expected to see a discharge of up to 800,000 cusecs of water through Mundali by Monday morning, while major rivers in the northern districts continued to flow above danger levels, officials said.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Odisha Water Resources department engineer-in-chief Dillip Kumar Rout said around 700,000 cusecs of water was expected to flow through Mundali by Sunday night and the discharge could rise to 800,000 cusecs by 10am on Monday.
What areas in Odisha are expected to be affected by the Mahanadi river's rising discharge?
Low-lying areas of Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur districts are expected to be affected as water levels rise in the Mahanadi river system.
Why are officials concerned about flooding in Odisha due to the recent rainfall?
Officials are concerned because heavy rainfall resulting from a deep depression has led to an expected discharge of up to 800,000 cusecs from the Mahanadi, posing a flood threat in numerous districts.
How has the Odisha government responded to the flood threat from rising river levels?
The Odisha government has evacuated over 40,000 people from low-lying areas to safer locations and is actively assessing the situation through aerial surveys by the Chief Minister.
Powered ByAsk HT
The rising water levels are likely to affect low-lying areas of Khurda, Cuttack, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts as several rivers in the Mahanadi system, including the Luna, Karandia, Chitrotpala, Kathajodi and Kuakhai, are expected to experience flooding. Flooding is also likely in the Devi, Kandala, Kushabhadra, Daya, Bhargavi, Rajua and Makara rivers.
Meanwhile, the flood situation worsened in several parts of northern Odisha as the Baitarani, Salandi and Subarnarekha rivers continued to flow above danger levels, inundating villages, damaging farmland and disrupting road connectivity.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
In Bhadrak district, the Baitarani was flowing at 18.77 metres at Akhuapada, above its danger level of 18.33 metres, while the Salandi at Rajghat was also flowing above the danger mark.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
In Bhadrak district, the Baitarani was flowing at 18.77 metres at Akhuapada, above its danger level of 18.33 metres, while the Salandi at Rajghat was also flowing above the danger mark.
{{/usCountry}}
The two rivers have affected 41 panchayats in Bhandaripokhari, Dhamnagar and Tihidi blocks, while floodwater has entered parts of Bhadrak municipality.
The situation also deteriorated in northern Balasore, where several roads were submerged. In some areas, floodwater was flowing more than four feet above road levels, disrupting vehicular movement.
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/Odisha flood threat as Mahanadi discharge may reach 800,000 cusecs: Officials
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Notifications
Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom
Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks