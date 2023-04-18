Home / India News / Odisha court summons forest officer in murder case in which he got a clean chit

Odisha court summons forest officer in murder case in which he got a clean chit

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Apr 18, 2023 09:01 PM IST

The court order comes nearly 18 months after the state criminal investigation department gave a clean chit to the forest officer and was passed following a petition by the father of the victim

A court in Odisha’s Gajapati has summoned two persons including a divisional forest officer (DFO) in connection with the death of an assistant conservator of forests, holding that there appeared to be sufficient material to proceed against them in the case.

Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, a 2020 batch Odisha Forest Service officer, died of burn injuries in his official residence in July 2021 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, a 2020 batch Odisha Forest Service officer, died of burn injuries in his official residence in July 2021 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court order comes nearly 18 months after the state criminal investigation department gave a clean chit to the forest officer and was passed following a petition by the father of the victim, Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra who died of burn injuries in his official residence in July 2021

Paralakhemundi sub-divisional judicial magistrate Varsha Sharma ordered Mohapatra’s wife Bidya Bharati Panda, DFO Sangarm Keshari and cook Manmath Kumbh to appear before the court on April 27. The three will face murder and criminal conspiracy charges.

On the night of July 11, 2021, Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, an Odisha Forest Service officer of the 2020 batch who was working as the assistant conservator of forests in the Paralakhemundi area of Gajapati district, sustained over 80% burns at his official quarters. It was claimed that he sustained the injuries when he was burning old newspapers and some papers.

Mohapatra was rushed to MKCG Medical College and hospital in Berhampur town from where he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital of Cuttack. On July 13, he was shifted to a private hospital where he died.

Mohapatra’s father Abhiram accused his daughter-in-law Bidya Bharati Panda, who married his son in December 2020, and the DFO of conspiring to kill his son and alleged that the two were in a relationship.

The State CID which was probing the case gave a clean chit to the DFO Sangram Keshari Behera and cook Manmath Kumbh, but booked his wife Bidya Bharati under sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the Indian Penal Code.

CID said the DFO and the cook had no role in the fire and did not find any evidence that the DFO and Bidya Bharati were in a relationship as alleged by Mohapatra’s father.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out