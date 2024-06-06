 Odisha: four women candidates win seats in Lok Sabha elections | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Odisha: four women candidates win seats in Lok Sabha elections

PTI |
Jun 06, 2024 12:41 PM IST

4 out of 29 women candidates won seats in Odisha in the 2024 general elections. All 4 of them were fielded by the BJP.

Four women candidates, all belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party, emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha elections in Odisha.

BJP supporters celebrate the party's lead in the Odisha Assembly and Lok Sabha election results, in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. (ANI)
BJP supporters celebrate the party's lead in the Odisha Assembly and Lok Sabha election results, in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. (ANI)

A total of 29 candidates contested in the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha of whom four won and five came second in the polls.

Aparajita Sarangi, a former IAS officer and BJP candidate, retained her Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat for the second time by defeating her nearest BJD rival Manmath Kumar Routray by 35,152 votes.

Read more: Naveen Patnaik: Politician who beat all odds to lead Odisha faces a setback

Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo of the erstwhile Royal family of Patna in Bolangir district won the Bolangir Lok Sabha seat by defeating her nearest BJD rival Surendra Singh Bhoi by 1,32,664 votes.

BJP candidate Malvika Devi of the erstwhile Royal family of Kalahandi district won the Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat by 1,33,813 votes. She defeated BJD's Lambodar Nial.

Read more: Laxman Bag: Odisha’s giant killer who defeated Naveen Patnaik

In the Aska Lok Sabha constituency in Ganjam district, BJP's Anita Subhadarshini won by defeating her nearest BJD rival Ranjita Sahu by 99,974 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections seven women candidates had won in Odisha.

Five BJD women candidates - Ranjita Sahu, Lekhasri Samantsinghar, Pariniti Mishra, Manjulata Mondal, Rajashree Mallick - came second in the Aska, Balasore, Bargarh, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur Lok Sabha seats respectively.

Also read: In race for Odisha’s new chief minister, buzz around 5 BJP leaders

A total of 29 women candidates contested in the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.

The BJP won 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
News / India News / Odisha: four women candidates win seats in Lok Sabha elections
