Odisha announces interest-free 1 lakh crop loans for farmers

BHUBANESWAR: The Naveen Patnaik government on Friday announced interest-free crop loans of up to ₹1 lakh for farmers and loans of ₹1-3 lakh at 2% interest who have repaid previous loans, a top government official announced after a meeting of the state cabinet.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik

Officials said interest-free crop loans were earlier capped at Rs. 50,000 under a cash assistance scheme that was started in January 2019.

Chief secretary PK Jena said availability of adequate and hassle free credit at a cheaper rates to farmers was a top priority of the state government. “Most farmers in the state belong to the small and marginal category with the small and marginal land holdings. These farmers do not have the required capital resources for their agricultural operations for which they need to avail hassle free crop loans from financial institutions,” he said.

The government approved ₹5,700 crore to enable banks to finance the interest subsidy for five years from 2023-24 to 2027-28 and ensure adequate credit flow at an affordable rate to farmers in the state. “At present, cooperative societies provide about 55% of the total crop loans dispensed to farmers in the state as against the national average of 17%. The cooperatives gave loans of Rs. 16683.57 crore to 34.57 lakh farmers in the state in 2022-23.

In May this year, the Odisha government announced free crop insurance to all farmers in the state for the next three years, making it the first state in the country in providing free crop insurance to farmers.

Odisha is predominantly an agrarian economy with agriculture and allied activities accounting for 22.5% in Gross State Value Added as per the Odisha Economic Survey 2022-23. The agriculture and allied sector is the largest single employment sector of the state and holds the key to socioeconomic development in the state.

