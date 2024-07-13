Odisha Governor's son accused of beating up govt employee working at Raj Bhawan

A state government employee working on deputation in Odisha Raj Bhawan has accused the son of Governor Raghubar Das of assaulting him during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Puri last week. Odisha Governor Rahubar Das (File Photo/HT)

Baikunthanath Pradhan, an assistant section officer of state parliamentary affairs department deputed to the Raj Bhawan, in his complaint to secretary to Governor Saswat Mishra alleged that Lalit Das, the son of Governor Das assaulted him in Puri Raj Bhawan on the night of July 7 in association with five others including his personal security officers.

President Droupadi Murmu was in Puri Raj Bhawan between July 7 afternoon to July 8 morning for the Rath Yatra festival. Being the in-Charge of Raj Bhavan, Puri, Pradhan there since July 5 to supervise the preparedness of Raj Bhavan for the visit of President Murmu.

In his complaint to the secretary to the Governor, Pradhan alleged that Lalit Kumar attacked him on July 7 night while he was on duty.

On 7th July night at around 11.45 P.M while I was sitting in the office room, personal cook of Odisha Governor Aakash Singh came to my office and told me that Lalit Kumar wanted to meet him at Suite No-4. When I went there, Lalit Kumar started slapping me and used absusive language. Feeling helpless, I started running out of the room and hid behind the Annexe building.

However, the two PSOs of Lalit Kumar found me and dragged me to Room No. 4 through the lift. Security Personnel and others present there have witnessed this incident. They again started slapping, blowing punches on his face, kicking every part of his body and twisted my left ankle,” said Pradhan in his complaint. Pradhan alleged that Lalit Kumar threatened him of murder if he revealed the incident before anyone.

HT has seen a copy of the complaint. However, Pradhan did not speak to HT on his complaint. Secretary to the Governor Saswat Mishra did not respond to messages seeking his comment on the matter.

Though Lalit Das could not be reaches, an aide of the Governor described the whole event as a conspiracy. "The matter is between the cook of Raj Bhawan and the complainant. There have been several issues in the past regarding him. However, the Governor's son is no way involved," said the aide ot the Governor.