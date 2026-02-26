Bhubaneswar, The Odisha government on Wednesday allowed district collectors to extend the validity of tokens, given to farmers, by 15 days to ensure that no one is denied the opportunity to sell paddy at the state-run mandis during the Kharif Marketing Season. Odisha govt allows collectors to extend token validity by 15 days for paddy procurement

The government's move comes in the wake of a statewide protest over the alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement across Odisha.

The issue was raised in the assembly and outside with parties holding demonstrations, demanding justice for farmers.

As part of the paddy procurement exercise, the state government issues tokens to registered farmers to sell their produce at a specific mandi within a stipulated time.

There were allegations that farmers faced difficulties in meeting the deadline mentioned in the tokens due to delays at mandis.

"The district collectors have been given power to extend token validity by 15 days to ensure every registered farmer gets the opportunity to sell their produce without any hassle," Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister KC Patra said in a video message issued by the department.

Asserting that paddy procurement is going smoothly under direct monitoring by a Central Command Centre, the minister said farmers can sell their produce at state-run mandis till the end of the Kharif Marketing Season on March 31.

"So far, 63,65,000 metric tonnes of paddy have been procured by the state government. The districts like Bargarh and Sambalpur have completed nearly 95 per cent of their procurement," he said, adding that the government is prepared to purchase up to 80 lakh metric tonnes of paddy this time.

Patra also said the state government has already disbursed over ₹17,000 crore directly into farmers' bank accounts within 48 hours of procurement.

He said the paddy procurement process for the KMS 2025-26 is advancing steadily across all 30 districts of Odisha, with the state achieving 80 per cent of its total procurement target.

More than 13 districts have already surpassed 90 per cent of their assigned procurement targets, he added.

