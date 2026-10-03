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Odisha govt announces 11 lakh each for Indian women's hockey team players for Asian Games win

India ended a 44-year wait for the Asian Games women's hockey gold and qualified for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Published on: Oct 3, 2026, 15:14:50 IST
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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday announced cash rewards of 11 lakh each for the players of the Indian women's hockey team for winning the gold medal at the Asian Games.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi (ANI)
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi (ANI)

Each support staffer of the team will also be awarded 5.5 lakh.

India ended a 44-year wait for the Asian Games women's hockey gold and qualified for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics by upstaging defending champions and Olympic silver-medallists China 1-0 in the final on Friday.

Deep Dive

What was the cash reward announced by the Odisha government for the Indian women's hockey team after their Asian Games victory?

The Odisha government announced a cash reward of ₹11 lakh for each player of the Indian women's hockey team for winning the gold medal at the Asian Games.

Why is the Indian women's hockey team's gold medal at the Asian Games significant?

The gold medal is significant as it ended a 44-year wait for India to win gold in women's hockey at the Asian Games and secured direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

How did the new coaching setup affect the Indian women's hockey team's performance leading up to the Asian Games?

The new coaching setup transformed the team's environment, unity, and belief, helping them focus on their primary goal of qualifying directly for the Los Angeles Olympics.
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CMO Odisha, in a social media post, said, "Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a cash reward of 11 lakh each for the players and 5.5 lakh each for the support staff of the Indian women's hockey team in recognition of their historic gold medal at the Asian Games 2026."

The chief minister congratulated the team for their outstanding performance, determination and commitment, which have brought immense pride to the nation, it said.

"The cash prize for the players announced by the chief minister is over and above the one that has been announced by Hockey India yesterday," Odisha's Sports Department Secretary Bhupendra Singh Poonia told PTI.

The Indian women's hockey team had last won the gold medal at the Asian Games in 1982.

The Odisha government will remain the official sponsor of the Indian men's and women's hockey teams (both senior and junior) till 2036. In 2018, it became the first Indian state to sponsor national hockey teams.

 
gold medalodishaasian games
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