...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Odisha govt to overhaul 1982 marine fishing law with Aadhaar, tracking mandate

The proposed Odisha Marine Fishing (Prohibition and Regulation) Bill, 2026 will replace the 43-year-old Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1982

Published on: May 20, 2026 09:27 pm IST
By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
Advertisement

The Odisha government on Wednesday approved a new marine fishing law mandating transponders, Very High Frequency (VHF) radios and biometric Aadhaar identification for fishermen, while introducing stricter curbs on illegal and unregulated fishing.

Officials said the four-decade-old law was limited in scope and inadequate to address emerging challenges, including coastal and national security.

The proposed Odisha Marine Fishing (Prohibition and Regulation) Bill, 2026 will replace the 43-year-old Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1982, and expand regulation to deep-sea fishing, coastal security and marine conservation.

The state cabinet, which met on Wednesday, approved the repeal of the Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1982, and its replacement with the Odisha Marine Fishing (Prohibition and Regulation) Bill, 2026.

Officials said the four-decade-old law was limited in scope and inadequate to address emerging challenges, including coastal and national security.

“The 1982 Act did not cover deep-sea fishing, marine resource conservation, coastal security, or the rising threat of foreign fishing vessels entering territorial waters without authorisation. The new Bill seeks to expand regulatory coverage to include deep-sea fishing operations and promoting mariculture activities such as marine cage culture, seaweed cultivation, and the deployment of artificial reefs for the rejuvenation of territorial waters,” chief secretary Anu Garg said, adding that the government has set a target of 25,000 crore in seafood exports by 2036.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Odisha govt to overhaul 1982 marine fishing law with Aadhaar, tracking mandate
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.